B&T’s Ones To Watch: Brands

As 2025 kicks off, some of Australia’s most prominent brands are navigating challenges while making bold moves that could redefine their market positions.

From supermarkets and banks to global sportswear giants and airlines, companies are proving that resilience, accountability, and innovation will be key themes in the year ahead.

So, for the good, the bad and the ugly, here are the brands to keep an eye on in 2025!

Woolworths

Woolworths had a bumpy 2024, it’s fair to say. It made headlines early in the year after deciding not to stock Australia Day merchandise, citing falling sales and evolving community views around January 26. The move sparked backlash and then-CEO Brad Banducci openly acknowledged the communication could have been clearer. Ultimately, however, the brand defended the decision.

This year the brand has backflipped on the changes, focusing on unifying its Australia Day messaging with a dedicated “Perfect for Australia Day” food section and essentials available at Big W.

Adding to the challenges, the retailer was drawn into an ACCC investigation alongside Coles over claims of misleading pricing tactics. The investigation focused on accusations that both retailers had engaged in price inflation strategies—raising prices before discounting products to create a false impression of savings. This practice led to concerns about transparency and fairness for consumers. Banducci also departed last year following a car-crash interview with the ABC.

How the Woolies brand will bounce back this year, remains to be seen.

Westpac

Westpac is turning the page in 2025 with new leadership and a sharper focus on innovation. After facing legal trouble in 2024 for unethical conduct in interest rate swaps, the bank is gearing up for a refresh with Anthony Miller stepping in as CEO. Miller aims to continue strengthening risk management while modernising the bank’s technology and expanding its business lending division.

The bank also ended its 13-year stint with DDB last year. While a new creative agency partner has not been announced yet, where the winner takes the brand will be interesting to observe. With leadership changes, tech upgrades, and a new creative direction, Westpac is definitely one to watch in 2025.

Nike

Nike hit some hurdles in 2024, but it’s set for a comeback in 2025 with a renewed focus on premium products and sports. While global revenue took a hit, with an 8 per cent drop in Q2 and a high-profile split with Tiger Woods ending a 27-year partnership, the brand is shifting gears under returning CEO Elliott Hill.

Hill’s strategy is all about going back to Nike’s roots—cutting back on discounts, focusing on premium sports gear, and decentralising operations to empower local markets.

In Australia, Nike plans to continue to champion women’s sport after spotlighting the Matildas in empowering campaigns that inspire young female athletes. Keep an eye on Nike as it goes back to basics and refocuses on what made it iconic.

Commonwealth Bank

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) hit a few bumps in 2024 but is shaping up as a brand to watch next year. The bank drew public backlash with its controversial $3 in-branch withdrawal fee, which many felt unfairly targeted vulnerable groups. The fee has since been paused, with the bank promising a reassessment.

Beyond the fee drama, CBA faced scrutiny for not keeping regulators properly informed, raising transparency concerns. The bank was criticised for failing to adequately notify ASIC and APRA about the fee changes, sparking concerns about regulatory compliance.

Moving forward, CBA has committed to improving its regulatory communication practices and ensuring that all major policy changes are thoroughly communicated both to the public and regulators.

Watch this space—CBA’s attempt to rebuild trust will be a key narrative in the year ahead.

Meta

Meta has had a big year in Australia, balancing financial wins with public controversies. On the positive side, revenue surged in 2024, driven by AI-powered ad improvements and tools.

However, the tech giant also faced significant scrutiny. In December 2024, Meta agreed to a $50 million settlement with the Australian Information Commissioner over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, where the personal data of millions of Australians was improperly accessed. Additionally, Meta faced criticism for ending its funding of local journalism once its existing content deals expired, leading media executives and even the Prime Minister to question its commitment to supporting local news.

Meta’s decision to halt fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram also sparked concern over misinformation, raising questions about the platform’s ethical responsibilities. Further criticism emerged as the company’s data handling practices and targeted advertising came under regulatory scrutiny in Australia and globally.

Despite these controversies, Meta continues to innovate with new products such as the Instagram Creator Marketplace, aimed at connecting creators with brands, and a paid verification service for businesses seeking enhanced visibility.

Its focus on AI-driven tools and expanding monetisation options for creators could help it stay a powerful force in the Australian market, but 2025 will test its ability to balance innovation with public trust – especially as it begins to dabble in the unregulated space.

Qantas

Qantas faced a rocky 2024 but is aiming to rebuild its reputation in 2025. Legal trouble brewed after the ACCC accused the airline of selling tickets for cancelled flights, with claims that customers were kept in the dark about the cancellations for extended periods. The airline was also criticised for its communication failures and perceived lack of accountability, leading to widespread customer dissatisfaction.

Adding to the turbulence, Qantas released a new inflight safety video in 2024 that was met with backlash from both staff and the public, with critics calling it elitist and out of touch. The Flight Attendants Association of Australia voiced strong objections, suggesting the video undermined the professionalism of cabin crew.

Despite these challenges, Qantas remains a national icon reportedly committed to regaining public trust. With major competitor Virgin Australia gaining momentum, 2025 will be a pivotal year for Qantas as it works to restore its reputation and reaffirm its leadership in Australian aviation.