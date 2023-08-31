ACCC Takes Qantas To Court For Advertising Already Cancelled Flights

ACCC Takes Qantas To Court For Advertising Already Cancelled Flights
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched legal action in the Federal Court of Australia alleging that Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct, by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.

The flights in question were slated to lift off between May and July 2022, but had already been cancelled. The ACCC alleges that Qantas kept selling tickets on its website for an average of more than two weeks, and in some cases for up to 47 days, after it had cancelled the flights.

It is also alleged that, for more than 10,000 flights scheduled to depart in May to July 2022, Qantas did not notify existing ticketholders that their flights had been cancelled for an average of about 18 days, and in some cases for up to 48 days. The ACCC alleges that Qantas did not update its “Manage Booking” web page for ticketholders to reflect the cancellation.

This conduct affected a substantial proportion of flights Qantas cancelled over the period. The ACCC alleges that for about 70 per cent of cancelled flights, Qantas either continued to sell tickets for the flights on its website for at least two days, or delayed informing ticketholders that their flight was cancelled for two days or more, or both.

“The ACCC has conducted a detailed investigation into Qantas’ flight cancellation practices. As a result, we have commenced these proceedings alleging that Qantas continued selling tickets for thousands of cancelled flights, likely affecting the travel plans of tens of thousands of people,” said ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.

“We allege that Qantas’ conduct in continuing to sell tickets to cancelled flights, and not updating ticketholders about cancelled flights, left customers with less time to make alternative arrangements and may have led to them paying higher prices to fly at a particular time not knowing that flight had already been cancelled.”

“There are vast distances between Australia’s major cities. Reliable air travel is essential for many consumers in Australia who are seeking to visit loved ones, take holidays, grow their businesses or connect with colleagues. Cancelled flights can result in significant financial, logistical and emotional impacts for consumers,” Cass-Gottlieb added.

The ACCC’s investigation included engagement with impacted consumers and the serving of compulsory information notices on the airline. The investigation, which included detailed data analysis by the regulator’s specialist data analysts, identified that Qantas cancelled almost a quarter of flights in the period from May to July 2022 and about 15,000 out of 66,000 domestic and international flights from airports in all states and mainland territories in its published schedule being cancelled. These proceedings relate to more than 10,000 of those cancelled flights.

“We allege that Qantas made many of these cancellations for reasons that were within its control, such as network optimisation including in response to shifts in consumer demand, route withdrawals or retention of take-off and landing slots at certain airports,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

“However, this case does not involve any alleged breach in relation to the actual cancellation of flights, but rather relates to Qantas’ conduct after it had cancelled the flights.”

The ACCC is seeking orders including penalties, injunctions, declarations, and costs.

Qantas said in a statement that it takes the allegations “seriously” and that it has a “longstanding approach to managing cancellations for flights, with a focus on providing customers with rebooking options or refunds” and that its process is consistent with many other airlines.

“It’s important to note that the period examined by the ACCC between May and July 2022 was a time of unprecedented upheaval for the entire airline industry. All airlines were experiencing well-publicised issues from a very challenging restart, with ongoing border uncertainty, industry-wide staff shortages and fleet availability causing a lot of disruption,” the company said.

It has been a very bad week for Qantas, with the airline’s chief exec Alan Joyce put through the wringer by a Senate select committee on Monday. Joyce and the airline had been criticised for its treatment of COVID travel credits, its role in blocking additional capacity by Qatar Airways, slot hoarding allegations and providing of chairman’s lounge access to Anthony Albanese’s son.



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1085 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

ACCC Qantas

Latest News

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
  • Advertising

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
  • Marketing

One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
  • Marketing

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
  • Technology

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
  • Media

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
  • Technology

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
  • Marketing

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
  • Media

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
  • Opinion

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
  • Media

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]