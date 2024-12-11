Life’s A Pitch: Account Wins Yet To Be Decided (Or Remain Unannounced)

As the year slowly (quickly? We’ve lost track of time!) wraps up, many accounts are still out for pitch. With some tactfully quiet about their wins, others are yet to choose from a slew of talented Aussie agencies. A previous version of this article held that Defence Force Recruitment (DFR)’s media account was still up for pitch, but B&T has confirmed this is not the case.

We thought we’d check in with where everything’s at.

Westpac

Arguably one of the most anticipated pitches of this year is Westpac’s creative account, which went to tender in September.

B&T understands the winner will be announced in the new year with Accenture Song, Saatchi & Saatchi and VML still in the hunt. DDB Sydney had held the Westpac creative account since 2012 but was unsuccessful in the pitch, along with Howatson+Company.

Tourism Tasmania

Tourism Tasmania’s creative account, currently held by BMF, went out to pitch in July as part of a normal procurement cycle—though this caused some consternation in the industry given the strength of BMF’s work for Tourism Tassie.

According to the EOI posting, the new contract will commence in February 2025, running until February 2028, with an option to extend for an additional four years. We’d expect to hear an answer soon.

Shell Energy

Shell Energy’s creative account went out to pitch in February this year, causing quite the ruckus in the industry.

B&T understands that some of the industry’s largest players were involved in the pitch. However, the winner of the account remains unannounced.

Given the brouhaha resulting from the pitch alone, it perhaps isn’t surprising. Earlier this year, Havas had its B Corp status revoked following an investigation by B Labs into its work with the petrochemical giant after the French holdco won Shell’s B2B media account in 2023.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s creative agency of record continues to be DDB Sydney, a relationship that has lasted more than half a century. However, the Big Mac giant is looking to appoint an additional creative agency to its village. In 2020, Maccas moved its digital and social account from VMLY&R and expanded DDB’s remit to cover both creative and social media.

Adelaide

The City of Adelaide and Adelaide Economic Development Agency‘s (AEDA) media contracts are up up for review in January.

Wavemaker and Carat are the incumbents on the account under the South Australian Government Master Media Scheme. The appointed agency will work on a project basis with a budget breakdown required for all campaign elements.

WA Government

WA Gov’s media account is also set to come up for review in January 2025. The incumbents Carat and Initiative extended their contracts for another 12 months earlier this year, after an audit found examples of the state’s advertising campaigns to be non-compliant.

WA Gov is the largest media account in the state with an estimated $60 million in media billings.

Subaru

Subaru placed its media account up for review back in April, but we’re yet to hear who won it. Starcom is the incumbent agency for the Japanese carmaker. It was understood that EssenceMediacom, Havas Media and Starcom were all in the race to pick up the brand’s media.

TAC

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) took its creative account to pitch in October. Incumbent Clemenger BBDO has held the account since 2014. The TAC said that it is seeking a full-service advertising agency to deliver “world-class strategy, creative development and production of road safety campaigns”. It also specified that the agency must be based in Victoria.

Of course, these are just a small but notable selection; there are still plenty more pitches out and about. Why not drop us a line with any goss at [email protected].