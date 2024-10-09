‘One Of The Great Media Execs Of Our Time’ & ‘He Arrives On A Push Bike In His Qantas Business Lounge Top’  – Industry Reacts To Peter Horgan Stepping Down

Industry leaders and friends have paid their respect to one of adland’s most transformative leaders, Omnicom Media Group chief Peter Horgan, who has announced he is stepping down at the very top of his game.

It is rare when leaders at the very top of their game get to choose when to step down. After more than two decades, Omnicom Media Group CEO Peter Horgan is closing the final page of his negotiating playbook (or so we think).

This might quietly please some quarters within media owner HQs, but for the majority it’s a moment to celebrate a remarkable career at OMG and leading the industry forward.

Horgan joined OMD as a trading director in 2003, alongside his mates Mark Coad, Leigh Terry and Paul Payne, under the CEO James Greet.

Back then, few could have foreseen Horgan would become one of the most transformative figures for change in the media buying space.

That legendary OMD team, in which Horgan was the trading director, went on a huge purple patch, winning major accounts including Telstra, Johnson & Johnson, Westpac, Tabcorp and more. It helped to establish OMD as the biggest show in town at a time when Harold Mitchel’s agency often ruled the roost.

Since those early heady days, Horgan has risen to lead OMD Australia, cementing it as the leading media agency in the country, and in 2016 he took the baton from his mate Terry to become the CEO of Omnicom Media Group in Australia and New Zealand.

Horgan’s impact extends beyond OMG’s Eveleigh HQ. He has been the chair of the Media Federation of Australia for a decade and sits on the AANA board, helping navigate the industry through choppy waters and continuous change.

One constant throughout this period for anyone working (and writing about) the industry been Horgan’s leadership, sense of humour (unless you are a journalist) and impact, not just for clients, media owners and the direction of the industry – but often for the many colleagues he has mentored to greater heights.

B&T has approached industry peers and friends to pay homage to a fine innings from one of the industry’s true titans.

Sophie Madden, CEO, Media Federation of Australia

Congratulations Horgs. His leadership and impact on the industry, his agency, his clients, so many careers and on me personally, has been monumental. Most importantly he’s become a great friend, and I look forward to many months of farewells and perhaps a ceremonial burning of those bike shorts. I can’t wait to hear all about what he’s planning next.

Mark Coad, CEO, IPG Mediabrands

The only thing I admire more than an innings of that quality, is the man himself. I’m excited for my good friend Horgs and what his next chapter brings. Seldom do we see leaders play such an active role for so long, and bow out on their terms. Horgs has earned that right, and done it with all the class we know of him. He has also done a tremendous job leading the MFA board through a period of change and evolution in areas such as talent, transparency and media agency profile. He will leave both OMG and the broader industry in a significantly better place than he found them. Well done mate.

Leigh Terry, CEO, IPG Mediabrands APAC

Having largely sat within eight feet of him for the 11 years we worked together, I know Pete is a passionate leader and advocate for the media industry and its people; as well as a ferocious negotiator but done with such deft and humour squeezes more out of the media than perhaps he should! He has limitless capacity for fun and funniness – and doesn’t really have an off switch when sometimes he perhaps should. Beyond all of that praise however he is first and foremost a true friend. Whilst this may sound like an obituary or retirement speech from our industry, I very much doubt that it is…”

Kristiaan Kroon, Chief Investment Officer, Omnicom Media Group

The impact that Horgs has had can’t be overstated on not only Omnicom but also the Industry. For many people across the industry, including me, Horgs has had an enormous impact on shaping our careers and the work we have been proud to create for brands. It was a sad day for all of us yesterday but it also reflected the culture and business Omnicom is. The planned, thoughtful transition that is more baton change than mic drop is exactly what Horgs leadership style has always been about.

Mark Frain, CEO, Foxtel Media

Horgs has always cast a long shadow in the industry and as such his departure will leave a significant hole to fill. His incredible feats of endurance both professionally and socially, leave him without peer, all done through an incredible ability to connect with people both vertically and horizontally across the industry. Personally when you reflect on your own career highlights, it’s remarkable how closely Horgs is connected to those moments. He was often everywhere which led you to believe at times that there was more than one of him in existence! It has, it currently is and will no doubt into the future be a privilege to call Horgs an industry colleague and friend. I will certainly miss those moments when he so often arrives at a premium venue on a push bike, wearing his beloved Qantas business class top…”

Josh Faulks, CEO, Australian Association of National Advertisers

Horgs is a titan of our industry, driving OMG’s success and shaping countless careers. With a quick wit and big laugh, he always manages to find time to give back, and has made a huge contribution to our industry and the AANA Board. There’s no doubt we’ll see more great things from this legend. Josh

Lou Barrett, Managing Director, Client Partnerships, News Corp

OMG will miss Horgs enormously, he leaves behind an amazing legacy and he has assembled a great leadership team over his tenure. It’s good to know he will be staying on in the capacity of chair of OMG.

Kurt Burnette, Former Chief Revenue Officer, Seven West Media

Horgs is one of the great media executives of the industry. Over the years Horgs has fostered amazing and trusted client and media relationships, Whilst simultaneously creating the very best team and culture. The work, the thinking and success has been consistently outstanding. Delivering incredible work for clients and an ongoing commitment to the industry at large. A true legend of the industry and an all round terrific person. Congratulations on all he’s achieved”.

Michael Stephenson, Chief Sales Officer, Nine

Horgs is an extraordinary leader, a champion of our industry but most importantly a brilliant human and a great friend. His contribution to OMG and to the media industry has been transformative, his style based on integrity, humility, vision and collaboration has earned him respect from colleagues and competitors alike. I’m looking forward to what comes next, I have no doubt that he will continue to leave a lasting impact wherever he goes, and that he will have fun every step of the way.

Peter Vogel, CEO, Wavemaker

When one looks at someone’s contribution to our industry, one needs to consider the following three aspects: Are they a worthy competitor, how have they contributed to the broader industry, and are they a good human. I personally believe that Horgs has excelled across all these areas. He has certainly been a fierce competitor, having for many years led the largest group and largest single media agency in the market. And importantly, he has always done this with integrity.

Their business success and sustained momentum has underlined this achievement. In his role as MFA Chair and AANA board member, I think he has most certainly made a huge contribution to our industry, its reputation, whilst also ensuring that it’s an inspiring industry for people to work in. He always considers what is best for the industry as a whole. And lastly, he is a good human. He is always true to his word, has time for others, is a real character, and a lot of fun to be with. Horgs has made a truly admirable contribution to our industry.

Mark Jarrett, CEO, PHD

Horgs has been a constant for me in Australia and my boss for a decade of that time, his first five years as OMD CEO & the last five as OMG CEO. He’s been a huge supporter & influence on my career, and I’d like to thank him for his guidance and support on that journey. We’ll miss having him around, but also look forward to having him help us all with the transition to new leadership over the coming months, I know he’ll be committed to leaving us all in an even better place when he finally steps away.

Darren Woolley, Global CEO, TrinityP3

O.M.G! – has a new meaning with Peter Horgan stepping down. Horgs has been central to the media buying landscape for two decades. Partnering and collaborating with some of the industry great, both past and emerging. His leadership role at the agency group, the MFA and on the AANA board has provided a steady hand during a time of significant turbulence and transformation in the media industry. While he is stepping down from OMG, it will be hard to imagine him not continuing to play a significant industry role. The real mark of his efforts will be in how the past two decades of Australian media is viewed in the future.