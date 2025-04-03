OMG Australia Launches First-To-Market Influencer Marketing Platform CREO

OMG Australia has launched a first-to-market influencer marketing platform CREO, enabling a simplified end-to-end process, positioning creators as a vehicle for media effectiveness. CREO enables strategic planning and evaluation of influencer activity with a performance-first lens, applying data and rigour within an integrated platform from discovery to reporting to measurement. The platform aggregates real-time data to inform strategy and facilitates unified discovery and evaluation of talent, with seamless contracting, feedback, approval and live reporting featured in one place.

Thomas Hutley, managing director, OMG Content, says “We need to be viewing influencer marketing as a vehicle for media effectiveness. This means treating it as a key media channel; planned, executed and measured with the same rigour as any other channel. We are excited about the potential of CREO in making our end-to-end creator process much more efficient and effective for our clients”.

OMG celebrated the launch with a national thought leadership event series focused on creating cultural impact through creator led brand partnerships. The event series unveiled an Australia-first research study on influencer attention in partnership with global attention measurement company, Amplified Intelligence and TikTok.

Pioneering Australia’s first creator content study on human attention across both Instagram and TikTok, the study focused on both passive and active attention, short- and long-term lifts, and impact on emotion.

Results indicate that when creators are used as the creative vehicle within marketing campaigns, on average, active attention increases by 116 per cent compared to standard social advertisements.

Influencer campaigns spanning services, auto, FMCG and government were all tested with every industry showing a significant uplift in attention. The largest gains were seen in the services and automotive categories, with 300 per cent increased active attention compared to the industry benchmark.

When looking at short term effectiveness, creators drive a 21 per cent increase in being able to spontaneously recall the right brand, with a 9 per cent increase in long term mental availability.

Aligning creator content to cultural moments increases active attention by 246 per cent, with active attention moving from 3 seconds for standard social content, to 10 seconds and aligning to cultural moments increases short-term effectiveness by 55 per cent.

Steph Pearson, national head of social and innovation, OMG Content says, “By applying principles in content duration and brand presence, brands can supercharge the attention advantage of creator activity versus standard ads. Creators are effective partners in driving increased attention, with both short- and long-term outcomes, and leveraging cultural moments is critical to gain maximum share of attention”.