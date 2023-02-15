OMA Annoints Elizabeth McIntyre As New CEO

The Board of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced that Elizabeth McIntyre (lead image) has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the association and MOVE, commencing 3 April 2023.

The announcement follows an extensive and thorough executive search to replace outgoing CEO Charmaine Moldrich who has held the position for 13 years.

McIntyre has spent the past 12 years as Group CEO for Think Brick Australia, Concrete Masonry Association of Australia and the Australian Roofing Tile Association, collectively. As an industry leader, she has delivered over a decade of growth to the three boards who support the $900M industry.

Previous positions include executive director, marketing and sales for the Australian Turf Club, marketing director for Walt Disney Television International, and marketing manager motorsport for Ford Motor Company.

OMA Chairman Charles Parry-Okeden said, “Elizabeth’s experience using data to drive decisions, and her application of technology to improve experiences, made her a clear stand-out for this role. Having led an industry body for more than a decade, she is uniquely positioned to step in and lead our team and industry, taking up the reins and continuing to drive growth. The OMA Board is looking forward to working with Elizabeth and we welcome her to the industry.”

McIntyre said, “It’s an exciting time to be leading the Outdoor industry: having just achieved $1 billion in revenue and being less than 18 months away from the launch of new audience measurement platform, MOVE 2.0. I was drawn to the role for the opportunity to work in a creative and complex environment, coupled with the opportunity to advocate on behalf of members. I look forward to working with the OMA/MOVE team and the Boards, to lead the industry to future growth.”

Outgoing CEO Charmaine Moldrich will depart the business in early April after a short handover period, to take six months off before considering her next move.

“The industry would not be where it is today if not for the passionate and aspirational leadership of Charmaine. In the coming months we’ll be celebrating her achievements and wishing her well on her next venture,” continued Parry-Okeden.

Moldrich said, “It’s with great pride that I leave the OMA and MOVE in such a stable and optimistic position. There is much more to do, and I am confident that Elizabeth will bring new energy and ideas to shepherd the industry into that next phase.”