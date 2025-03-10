‘Not Just Slapping Logos & Scooping Revenue’: Network 10’s Grand Prix Coverage Gears Up To Deliver Big Moments & Even Bigger Brand Impact

The countdown is on for the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, and Network 10 is gearing up to deliver what it’s calling its “most comprehensive coverage yet”, bringing fans live and free access to all the action from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 16 on 10 and 10 Play.

Speaking to B&T, Nick Bower, general manager of ad sales for Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said the commercial interest in Australia’s most-watched motorsport event continues to soar, with strong year-on-year growth in sponsorships.

“The interest in the broadcast in Australia for the Grand Prix has had a pretty great ride over the last four or five years,” Bower said. “As the diversity in audiences has grown, so has the commercial demand.”

This year’s season-opening race at Albert Park brings heightened anticipation, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton making his Ferrari debut, a move that has ignited excitement worldwide.

“That man Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari, in the team that Australians love more than any other—seeing a seven-time world champion race a Ferrari in Melbourne is going to be a pretty special moment,” Bower added.

But Hamilton won’t be the only one in the spotlight. Local hero Oscar Piastri, who grew up near the track, is also set to make waves after a stellar 2024 season.

“McLaren is flying, and if Lando Norris is currently the favourite for the world title, Oscar can’t be too far behind him,” Frank Smith, Network 10’s sports executive producer, told B&T. “We’re also showcasing Jack Doohan, son of legendary Australian motorsport champion Mick Doohan, who will join our broadcast team to discuss Jack’s journey.”

“The opportunity to showcase two Australians on the grid for the first time, as well as those aforementioned names, we’ve been able to, through the teams and our relationships that we built over the years, incorporate them across 23 hours. These are some of the biggest names, not only in racing now but also in the world, due to the fandom and the success of Drive To Survive”.

“F1 is definitely on and up with trajectory”.

An Enhanced Broadcast for a Global Event

Network 10 has lined up an expert commentary team led by Scott Mackinnon and Tara Rushton, alongside Formula 1 icon Guenther Steiner, former world champion Damon Hill, and leading F1 experts Tom Clarkson, Rosanna Tennant, and Richard Craill. The extensive 23-hour coverage will bring fans closer to the action with exclusive driver insights, pre-race analysis, and in-depth storytelling.

“What makes our broadcast special is that our team are experts,” Bower noted. “They’re on the ground, getting the stories, and they have real relationships with the teams and drivers. This means Australian audiences get better coverage”.

With Formula 2, Formula 3, and Supercars also returning to the track, 10’s coverage extends beyond just F1. “It’s a huge moment for motorsport in Australia,” Smith said. “The return of Supercars on 10 is exciting, and Melbourne Walk—where fans get up close with drivers—has become iconic, stretching all the way to our purpose-built studio.”

Strong Demand for Broadcast Sponsorships

With F1’s growing popularity—boosted in part by Netflix’s Drive to Survive—advertisers are eager to integrate into the event, and Network 10’s commercial program has expanded accordingly.

“We’re seeing strong demand,” Bower confirmed. “For a weekend to make one big impact with an audience, F1 offers prestige, international flavour, and a unique ability to integrate brands. Because we’re broadcasting live from the event. So partners and brands have responded to that, and we’ve seen pretty strong demand”.

Harvey Norman and Challenge are among the brands continuing their partnership with the Grand Prix, while new sponsors have come on board to tap into the growing Australian F1 fan base. “It’s not just about slapping logos or scooping the pool of revenue,” Smith explained. “This is about making sure that the brands that we have on board this journey integrate and connect to the sport as well as they can”.

With blockbuster rivalries, Australian stars on the grid, and an unprecedented commercial lineup, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 is set to be a must-watch event.

“Formula 1 is on an upward trajectory,” Bower concluded. “With this being the season opener, all eyes are on Melbourne. We’re bringing fans the most extensive coverage yet, and we can’t wait for the action to unfold”.

Race of Champions appetiser

Sydney motorsport fans were given a mouthwatering appetiser of racing action with two nights of Race of Champions action.

A race track was installed at Accor Stadium in Hombebush to welcome racing royalty, including four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and nine-time World Rally Car champion Sebastien Loeb.

Other drivers competing included Valtteri Bottas (F1), Mick Schumacher (F1), Kurt Bush (NASCAR), Chaz Pastrami (Rallycross), Molly Taylor (Rally), Petter Solberg (Rally), David Coulthard (F1) and some of Australia’s top Supercars drivers in Chaz Mostert, Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown and more.

The French team took out the Nations Cup event, while on Saturday night, Mostert and Brown defeated Vettel and Schumacher in the quarter-finals.

Mostert took on Loeb in the final (see video above), but the Frenchman was too strong, winning both races.

The Race of Champions happens once a year, and this was the first time Australia hosted it.

Fans, sponsors and Channel 10’s crew were left in a spin! The event was backed by Cupra, Pirelli, Jax, SXSW, and Inaha, which is the wine produced by Bottas and Oliver’s Taranga.

Now the action moves form Sydney to Melbourne. Fans can tune in to all three days of practice, qualifying and the race on 10 and 10 Play for three days of uninterrupted coverage, including:

• Friday, March 14: Formula 1 Practice – 11:30am – 5:00pm

• Saturday, March 15: Formula 1 Qualifying – 10:00am – 5:30pm

• Sunday, March 16: Formula 1 Race – 8:30am – 5:00pm

Joint reporting by Aimee Edwards & Arvind Hickman.