Nielsen Expands YouTube Connected TV Ads Measurement To Australia

Nielsen will expand its Connected TV (CTV) measurement of YouTube ads into 11 global markets, including Australia.

The agreement between Nielsen and Google will integrate YouTube CTV measurement, inclusive of co-viewing, into Nielsen ONE Ads to measure audiences in markets including Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the UK.

Nielsen ONE Ads is the company’s cross-platform campaign measurement product suite which provides deduplicated audience reach and frequency metrics. The addition of YouTube CTV into Nielsen ONE Ads internationally gives advertisers and agencies a comprehensive view of campaigns across multiple platforms. It also allows buyers to better understand reach, manage frequency and verify the audience of their buys on YouTube with greater comparability than ever before.

“The expansion of our measurement of YouTube CTV ads in 11 countries is a major step forward in our Nielsen ONE global roll out,” said Deirdre Thomas, chief product officer for Nielsen Audience Measurement.

“Agencies and advertisers need comprehensive, consistent, deduplicated measurement of audiences globally, and Nielsen is uniquely positioned to provide that. We are proud to partner with Google to enable YouTube CTV measurement within Nielsen ONE. This is another major milestone on our path to deliver true cross-platform measurement.”

“The way people watch video has changed, and advertisers are calling for comprehensive cross-media measurement across screens,” said Kate Alessi, managing director, global product solutions, YouTube.

“This expansion allows advertisers and agencies in 11 additional markets to compare YouTube’s reach across devices with TV, providing a more complete picture of ad spend and the deduplicated audiences they’re reaching.”

Nielsen said that the timeline for the expansion will differ between markets with the UK being the first market to have launched non-deduplicated CTV ads measurement in Q4 2023.

The full timeline for the rollout of deduplicated metrics across 3-screens and 4-screens is as follows:

3-screen deduplication across mobile, computer, and CTV

UK: Q2 2024

Germany, India, Italy South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, and Thailand: Q3 2024

Additional markets timelines will be announced in 2024.

4-screen deduplication across mobile, computer, Linear TV, and CTV:

Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and UK in the second half of 2024

The remaining markets will be announced in due course where/when applicable