Nexxen’s Exclusive Automatic Content Recognition Data Now Available On The Trade Desk

Nexxen has announced a strategic data partnership with The Trade Desk, providing The Trade Desk’s advertisers access to automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data segments—available exclusively from Nexxen. This integration offers clients advanced cross-channel and cross-device targeting capabilities for more efficient media investment across the premium, open internet.

ACR data, broadly held within and fragmented among walled gardens, helps solve CTV’s biggest challenges, like advertising over-saturation and fragmented targeting. Nexxen’s ACR data segments allow advertisers to achieve incremental reach with TV-viewing audiences, controlled frequency and competitive conquesting.

Spanning both linear and streaming, Nexxen’s ACR data segments are directly available on The Trade Desk’s platform for activation as its first self-service TV data provider in the U.K. and Canada, as well as in the U.S. and Australia. The data segments are categorised by genre, networks, programs and brand-level ad exposure, offering more holistic and comprehensive TV-viewing data.

“We’ve long understood and appreciated the ways in which ACR data can empower advertisers to better understand their audiences’ TV viewership patterns and inform their cross-platform investments,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer at Nexxen. “Ultimately, we want to ensure these advertisers have access to the richest, most relevant data available and the flexibility to activate that data across the premium, open internet – which is exactly what this partnership with The Trade Desk brings to market”.

“Historically, advertisers across Australia have struggled to tap into the breadth of ACR data programmatically, challenged by limited choice and variety,” said Josif Zanich, managing director, JAPAC at Nexxen. “Our strategic partnership with The Trade Desk is changing that narrative, enabling more advertisers to reach the right audiences, particularly across CTV”.

“Brands need to think about TV media buying in a holistic manner that combines both their linear and CTV plans,” said Ben Sylvan, VP of data partnerships at The Trade Desk. “Nexxen’s ACR data can empower advertisers to better understand their audience across platforms and devices, so they can aim to efficiently invest their media budgets to provide consumers with a premium ad experience”.

“Broadcast TV is fragmenting faster than expected, making it harder to manage campaigns across both linear and digital channels. We’re thrilled to welcome Nexxen to our ACR audience marketplace,” added Isabella Spragg, director of data partnerships, ANZ at The Trade Desk. “This partnership will offer unparalleled scale and reliability in cross-screen strategies, especially as marketers face growing pressure to justify their investment decisions”.