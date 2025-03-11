News Corp To Sell Ads For Global Streamer Tubi

News Corp Australia has struck a new partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service. This collaboration is part of News’ evolving video strategy as the company expands its footprint in the growing connected TV space.

Previously, Tubi’s advertising sales were handled by Foxtel Media. B&T understands News Corp was in talks with Tubi before the sale of Foxtel to DAZN.

Earlier this year, Tubi announced it had surpassed 97 million monthly active users and streamed over 10 billion hours during the 2024 calendar year globally.

In Australia, it has 1.3 million monthly active users, while in the US it is one of the largest streaming services.

Tubi offers the world’s largest collection of premium on-demand content catalogues, with more than 275,000 movies and TV episodes. The service is constantly adding new, exciting content including well known Hollywood titles, sitcoms and reality shows as well as nostalgic hits and star-driven Indies.

“We already reach four in five online Australians across mobile, desktop and tablet. With the addition of Tubi, we can now reach all screens, connecting to even more Australians and creating new commercial opportunities for our partners,” News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller said.

“Tubi is the made-for-ads streaming service. This landmark partnership allows us to unlock new commercial opportunities for brands looking to connect with a highly engaged audience in a brand-safe environment, delivered with the same commitment to data, engagement and outcomes that our clients have come to expect,” Client partnerships managing director Lou Barrett said.

Managing director and publisher free news and lifestyle Pippa Leary said: “Joining forces with Tubi means for the first time we have access to the big screen in the lounge room. Using our unique first party data tool, Intent Connect, we can now sell targeted ads that are full screen, unskippable, with sound on.

“This complements our existing video ad suite that covers both desktop and mobile devices but tends to be weighted heavily during the work week. Now with Tubi we can reach all Australians on all screens in all formats.”

Tubi executive vice president and managing director, International, David Salmon said: “We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content is being consumed. Tubi is at the forefront of this transformation, providing audiences with a premium entertainment experience that is 100 percent free.

“Our platform is purpose-built to help audiences find the content they love: we use sophisticated machine learning to deliver personalised experiences that make content discovery both surprising and delightful. The partnership with News Corp Australia allows us to continue growing in this important market, and provides a trusted team for advertisers in Australia.”

News Corp Australia’s partnership with Tubi was announced today at D_Coded, the company’s annual digital marketing event for advertising, marketing and media executives.