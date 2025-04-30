New ‘Life Without Out Of Home’ Campaign Details Unseen Economic Value Of OOH Advertising to Australian Communities

A new video campaign ‘Life Without Out of Home’ from the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) is detailing the economic contribution of the Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry to public infrastructure across Australia, an impact that is often overlooked in public discourse.

Created by Howatson+Co, the campaign reveals how revenue generated from advertising in public spaces directly funds and maintains essential infrastructure. From bus and tram shelters to public toilets and pedestrian bridges these everyday items are often made possible without relying on taxpayer dollars.

“People see an ad in a public space, but what they don’t see is how that ad is helping pay for the infrastructure we all rely on, and how much it saves taxpayers”, said Elizabeth McIntyre OMA CEO.

In 2024, the OMA commissioned Deloitte Access Economics to quantify this value. The analysis found the OOH industry contributes an estimated $1.3 billion to the Australian economy and develop, manage and maintain over 21,500 public infrastructure items valued at more than $650 million, directly supporting infrastructure and services used by millions of Australians.

“It’s not just about ads,” added McIntyre. “It’s about jobs, infrastructure, and creating value that would otherwise come from the public purse. For every dollar of value added by OOH advertising companies, there is more than another dollar of value added across the broader economy.”

The ‘Life Without OOH’ campaign is being launched at a critical time, as governments consider further restrictions on advertising, including a ban on occasional food and drink advertising from July 1 on Adelaide Metro buses, trains and trams in South Australia.