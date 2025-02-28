Multicultural Outdoor Media Launches

Australia’s first dedicated Multicultural Outdoor Media network launches to connect brands with Australia’s Diverse Communities

A groundbreaking new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media network, Multicultural Outdoor (MCO), has launched to enable brands and governments authentically connect with Australia’s rapidly growing multicultural population through targeted, in-language advertising in high-traffic cultural hubs.

With 28% of Australians speaking a language other than English at home, many communities remain underserved by mainstream media. MCO is set to change this by amplifying the voices of diverse communities and ensuring they receive critical government messages, health campaigns, and brand opportunities through targeted multilingual content.

“As the only dedicated outdoor media network for multicultural audiences, MCO fills a crucial gap in Australia’s media landscape,” said Ronnie Navani, Founder of MCO.

“Brands can no longer afford to treat multicultural communities as an afterthought. Our vision is to ensure all Australians, regardless of language or background, have access to important information and the opportunity to engage with brands in a meaningful way.”

Authentic, Inclusive, and Impactful Advertising

MCO’s network strategically places multilingual outdoor advertising in key cultural centres across Sydney and Melbourne, aligning with Census data that shows nearly 30.7% of the population was born overseas. The network currently targets communities speaking Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Vietnamese, Korean and more, ensuring precise, culturally relevant messaging where it matters most[AP2] .

MCO is rapidly expanding, increasing its 179-screen network to nearly 250 by year’s end, further strengthening its reach across South Australia, Queensland, and Western Australia.

What makes MCO Australia’s most unique OOH network?

Authenticity at Scale – Brands can connect with communities where they live, work, and shop.

Inclusive Impact – Ensure historically overlooked audiences receive brand and government messaging in their spoken language.

Multilingual Precision – MCO delivers highly targeted in-language messaging in-store and continues the conversation online through in-language retargeting, strengthening trust and engagement