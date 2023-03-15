“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message

“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Unlike our own date in early May, it’s Mother’s Day in the UK this coming Sunday.

And if the celebration of your own mother doesn’t go much past a bunch of flowers from the BP and falling asleep on the couch while mum washes up from lunch then you’ll appreciate a new campaign that’s just launched in Britain.

Called ‘Mother’s Day Cards from Misogynists’, the cards come with a suite of inappropriate messages such as “But you’re still a bitch”, “You belong behind the kitchen sink” and “You crazed crying low-life!”

But rather than intentionally insult the women who conceived you, the cards and campaign are designed to shine a light on misogynistic language.

The colourful cards are the work of gift card brand Thortful and CPB London’s female-led studio WMN with all all proceeds going towards Hysterical, the charity exhibition of subversive art by women and marginalised genders, co-curated by Cheer Up Luv activist Eliza Hatch.

The idea for the cards came after CPB conducted research that found a third of men admitted calling a woman a bitch, however, 80 per cent said they’d never use the term about their own mothers.

The aim of the cards is to get people thinking about the dangers of ‘small’ or ‘casual’ instances of misogyny.

Helen James, co-founder of WMN and CEO of CPB London, commented: “These cards won’t melt many hearts, but they’ll certainly get the blood boiling. We advise people to think of them less as actual Mother’s Day cards (!) and more as miniature-sized pieces of subversive art designed to make us all stop, think and, importantly, challenge.”

Pip Heywood, managing director at Thortful, added, “Too many of us are familiar with the effects of misogyny, so being able to support such an important campaign is vital. Whilst these little cards won’t be given to anyone’s real mum, we know they will encourage reflection on the impact of words and behaviours.  We’re delighted to work with CPB to bring this crucial conversation to life.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Mother's Day

Latest News

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
  • Marketing

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
  • Marketing

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]