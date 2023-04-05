Monday TV Ratings: I’m A Celeb Enjoys A Little Jolt As Nine Goes MAFS-Free

The question everyone was wondering (well, 10 executives, anyway) has been answered – how many viewers would I’m A Celebrity pick up following the finale of its nemesis, MAFS, on Sunday night? (All Numbers are OZTAM metro.)

Well, as it turns out, not a great deal with I’m A Celeb managing an okayish 518,000 last night. Still, that was enough to win it the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Seven’s new sketch show we Interrupt This Broadcast was the night’s biggest struggler, it could only muster a mere 256,000 viewers.

Nine won the night by not doing too much at all. It took home 26.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 24.9 per cent and I’m A Celeb gave 10 hope as the network pulled 21.1 per cent. The ABC did 18.3 per cent and SBS had a neat nine.

In the battle of the news bulletins, Seven posted 928,000 to Nine’s 732,000. ACA did 628,000.

The ABC’s 7pm news had 573,000 and 7.30 did 477,000.

Other standouts for Nine included David Attenborough’s Frozen Plant II (407,000), Hot Seat (337,000) and Tipping Point (246,000).

Seven did well with The Chase (492,000) and Home And Away (463,000).

Over at 10, The Project did 327,000 and NCIS posted 228,000.

The ABC’s Back In Time For The Corner Shop did 323,000.