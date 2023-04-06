Wednesday TV Ratings: SBS’s Alone Australia More Than Double Thanks To On-Demand Viewing

One thing the TV industry does seem to be in agreement on right now, is that linear TV ratings don’t tell the full picture when it comes to capturing audience viewership.

And yes, this journalist is aware of the irony of saying this whilst talking about linear TV ratings. (As the psychologist Nathaniel Branden said, “The first step toward change is awareness.” The second step is a little harder (VOZ, is it you?).

SBS’s new show Alone Australia, which debuted last week, is a perfect example of the growing importance of looking at Total TV figures.

Viewership for the show has more than doubled in the 7 days since it aired. Its overnight figures initially stood at 296,000 (regional and metro) however this has since lifted more than 160 per cent to 784,000 for episode one – making it SBS’s most-watched show for 2023 to date.

Commenting on the figures, Kathryn Fink, SBS’s director of television said “Australians are clearly tuning in both on linear TV but also on SBS On Demand where it is amongst the top of the 7 day OzTAM VPM rankings.”

Elsewhere it was a clear win for Seven last night, as Aussie staple shows Home and Away and The Chase Australia helped it gain 27.0 per cent of the daily channel share.

The ABC won the entertainment crown however, with trivia show Hard Quiz pulling in 554,000 viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Nine’s Travel Guides – Encore picked up 425,000 views and Network 10’s I’m A Celeb got 421,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.7% 27.0% 16.6% 20.4% 10.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 876,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 868,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 717,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 685,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 594,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 561,000 7 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 554,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 504,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 477,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 444,000