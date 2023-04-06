Wednesday TV Ratings: SBS’s Alone Australia More Than Double Thanks To On-Demand Viewing

Wednesday TV Ratings: SBS’s Alone Australia More Than Double Thanks To On-Demand Viewing
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
One thing the TV industry does seem to be in agreement on right now, is that linear TV ratings don’t tell the full picture when it comes to capturing audience viewership.

And yes, this journalist is aware of the irony of saying this whilst talking about linear TV ratings. (As the psychologist Nathaniel Branden said, “The first step toward change is awareness.” The second step is a little harder (VOZ, is it you?).

SBS’s new show Alone Australia, which debuted last week, is a perfect example of the growing importance of looking at Total TV figures.

Viewership for the show has more than doubled in the 7 days since it aired. Its overnight figures initially stood at 296,000 (regional and metro) however this has since lifted more than 160 per cent to 784,000 for episode one – making it SBS’s most-watched show for 2023 to date.

Commenting on the figures, Kathryn Fink, SBS’s director of television said “Australians are clearly tuning in both on linear TV but also on SBS On Demand where it is amongst the top of the 7 day OzTAM VPM rankings.”

Elsewhere it was a clear win for Seven last night, as Aussie staple shows Home and Away and The Chase Australia helped it gain 27.0 per cent of the daily channel share.

The ABC won the entertainment crown however, with trivia show Hard Quiz pulling in 554,000 viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Nine’s Travel Guides – Encore picked up 425,000 views and Network 10’s I’m A Celeb got 421,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.7%27.0%16.6%20.4%10.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network876,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network868,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network717,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network685,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network594,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV561,000
7HARD QUIZ S8-EVABC TV554,000
87.30-EVABC TV504,000
9THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network477,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network444,000

SBS

