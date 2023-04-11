Sunday TV Ratings: Lonely Farmers Help Seven Secure A Win

Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife was the most-watched entertainment show last night, with a total of 630,000 metro viewers tuning in to watch this year’s launch.

Nine’s Lego Masters – Grand Masters was the second most-watched entertainment show of last night as hosts Hamish Blake and Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught returned with this season’s teams of brick heads. A total of 502,000 metro viewers watched the show.

Network 10’s I’m A Celeb had 457,000 viewers last night as viewers signed up to watch this year’s celebrities take on the wildlife of South Africa.

And the current craze for true crime continues with Seven’s The Claremont Murders bringing in a total of 442,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 33.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 26.6 per cent of views, Network 10 with 18.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 13.9 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.6% 33.9% 18.4% 13.9% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,104,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 1,101,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 845,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 799,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 659,000 6 FARMER WANTS A WIFE – LAUNCH Seven Network 630,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 520,000 8 LEGO MASTERS: GRAND MASTERS -LAUNCH Nine Network 502,000 9 I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE! MON Network 10 457,000 10 THE CLAREMONT MURDERS-PART 1 Seven Network 442,000