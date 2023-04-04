Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Finale Tops 1 Million Viewers But Is Down Year-On-year

The final episode of Nine’s Married At First Sight, pulled in a total of 1,066,000 metro viewers last night.

It was the clear winner in entertainment by a mile. However, the overnight viewing figures were down slightly on last year when the final episode pulled in 1,207,000 views.

The next most-watched entertainment show for yesterday was Seven’s The Chase which pulled in exactly half the overnight metro views – at 533,000.

Australian staple Home and Away pulled in 486,000 views.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s I’m a Celebrity just failed to make it into the top ten most-watched shows last night, with 465,000 views.

Overall, Nine pulled in 36.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 22.5 per cent, Network 10 with 17.0 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 6.9 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.5% 22.5% 17.1% 17.0% 6.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -FINALE Nine Network 1,066,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 992,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 989,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 807,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 773,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 741,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 594,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 533,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 508,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 486,000