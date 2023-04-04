Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Finale Tops 1 Million Viewers But Is Down Year-On-year

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Finale Tops 1 Million Viewers But Is Down Year-On-year
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
The final episode of Nine’s Married At First Sight, pulled in a total of 1,066,000 metro viewers last night.

It was the clear winner in entertainment by a mile. However, the overnight viewing figures were down slightly on last year when the final episode pulled in 1,207,000 views.

The next most-watched entertainment show for yesterday was Seven’s The Chase which pulled in exactly half the overnight metro views – at 533,000.

Australian staple Home and Away pulled in 486,000 views.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s I’m a Celebrity just failed to make it into the top ten most-watched shows last night, with 465,000 views.

Overall, Nine pulled in 36.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 22.5 per cent, Network 10 with 17.0 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 6.9 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
36.5%22.5%17.1%17.0%6.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -FINALENine Network1,066,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network992,000
3SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network989,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network807,000
5NINE NEWSNine Network773,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network741,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV594,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network533,000
97.30-EVABC TV508,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network486,000

MAFS Australia

