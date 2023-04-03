Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Tops 1 Million Overnight Viewers, I’m A Celeb Returns

Nine’s Married At First Sight topped the million mark last night, as a total of 1,077,000 viewers tuned in to watch this year’s contestants gather for the reunion.

This helped Nine win the night with an overall audience share of 37.1 per cent, followed by Network 10 with 21.7 per cent, Seven with 19.3 per cent, the ABC with 14.5 per cent and SBS with 7.4 per cent.

It was also a big night for Network Ten, with I’m a Celebrity making its 2023 debut and the final of this years’ Australian Grand Prix being streamed on the network.

A total of 596,000 Aussies tuned in last night to watch hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown welcome this year’s batch of contestants, making it the second most-watched show for entertainment.

A total of 514,000 Australians also signed up to watch the F1, with Red Bull winning the chaotic Melbourne-based final.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 37.1% 19.3% 21.7% 14.5% 7.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine Network 1,077,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 963,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 849,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 601,000 5 I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE! – WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Network 10 596,000 6 I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE! – OPENING NIGHT Network 10 570,000 7 60 MINUTES Nine Network 543,000 8 AUST FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 – POST-RACE Network 10 514,000 9 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 513,000 10 10 NEWS FIRST SUN Network 10 510,000

Daily 7-Day Ratings

Nine’s Married At First Sight was the top-performing show on 7-day catchup with the overnight audience lifting 50 per cent week-on-week to 1,862,000 for Sunday 26 March.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Australian Idol lifted 14 per cent over the 7 days since broadcast, lifting to 1,032,000.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor increased 36 per cent, with a total tv audience of 933,000.