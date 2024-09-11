Mission Australia & Citizens Of The Reef Join Cairns Crocodiles As Charity Partners

Croc-solid and ready to make a splash. Our charity partners are returning to Cairns Crocodiles 2025 to help take an even bigger bite out of fundraising goals.

Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is pleased to partner with Mission Australia and Citizens of the Reef for next year’s event.

Taking place from May 13-15 2025, the APAC festival of creativity in Cairns includes a jam-packed three-day conference, the Crocodile Awards, The Hatchlings, a Masterclass program and much more.

Conservation organisation, Citizens of the Reef, which is on a mission to help protect the world’s reefs, is back on board as a charity partner, alongside Mission Australia.

At this year’s event delegates took part in a huge citizen science project by analysing images from the Great Reef Census. The groundbreaking initiative combined the people power of the event’s delegates, with artificial intelligence and science.

Motivated by a shared vision of an Australia where everyone has a safe home and can thrive, national charity Mission Australia will be back in 2025 with its Café One coffee hub.

Aiming to end homelessness and disadvantage in Cairns, one coffee at a time, Café One started as a program where people had the opportunity to get a barista certificate and has now morphed into a formal training program where attendees complete a 24-week paid certificate I through CQUniversity.

“We’re excited to be involved again in 2025 and would urge anyone attending the conference to come and chat to our wonderful staff and trainees at the Café One coffee van to hear more about Mission Australia – we have 480 services nationally and a number of them are in Cairns,” Nicole Moore, national marketing manager at Mission Australia said.

“People don’t need to wait until Cairns Crocodiles for a chat though, if anyone is interested in partnering with us they can reach out now or head to our website if you’re in a position to donate.”

Café One’s arrival at Cannes in Cairns in 2024 marked its debut, thanks to sponsorship of the cart by Teads and LG Ad Solutions.

It served up more than 700 coffees, with many visitors donating the equivalent of their coffee – despite the sponsorship.

“We were also grateful that many exhibitors donated their left-over merchandise and some of the special builds such as seats and backdrops etc which went to our local Community Centre Hambledon House.”

