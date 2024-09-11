Bigger & Better: Cairns Crocodiles Fires Up for 2025

A new name, the eagerly anticipated launch of The Hatchlings and arrival of a Cairns Masterclass presented by News Corp Australia — get clued up on key Cairns Crocodiles dates now.

Armed with big ambition, incredible content and the best of the best speakers, Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is set to enthral, inspire and wow attendees in 2025.

Under the Cairns Crocodiles umbrella, it’s not only the legendary three-day content extravaganza and Cairns Crocodiles Awards, but new for 2025 is the Hatchlings competition and Cairns Masterclass presented by News Corp Australia.

The Hatchlings sees the finest young, or new to industry talent, competing across one of eight categories that reflect every section of the industry.

In order to showcase tomorrow’s leaders from Asia Pacific, the competition and celebration of creativity culminates in all finalists being flown to Cairns to compete in front of top marketers from around the region.

Given just 24 hours to produce groundbreaking work right before the eyes of industry legends and professionals, ambitious creatives line up! Entries open 1 October 2024.

“The Hatchlings is the perfect example of championing creativity while also amplifying the voices of next generation APAC talent,” said David Hovenden, CEO and co-founder The Misfits Media Company.

“In today’s high-pressure environment it’s never been more important to provide opportunities for emerging creatives to showcase their skills, innovate, and inspire — and what better place to do this than Cairns Crocodiles.”

New for the May 13-15 event and taking place in a smaller and more intimate setting, is the Cairns Masterclass program presented by News Corp Australia.

Featuring Cairns Crocodiles keynote speakers, The Marketing Academy alumni and more, a bespoke selection of top advertising, marketing and media leaders will lift the hood and reveal the secrets to their success.

Masterclasses are available to all Hatchlings finalists and other Cairns Crocodiles ticket holders can purchase tickets at an additional cost.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards is also back for 2025 and return with new categories, including Effectiveness, Inclusivity and Strategy.

Launched in 2024, The Crocs celebrates the best examples of creativity across marketing and advertising, covering everything from audio craft to data-driven creativity as well as highlighting the best media executions, out-of-home placements and strategy smarts.

So overwhelmed by entries for the inaugural awards, that another scores of senior marketers and CMOs were newly drafted in to assist with the first round of judging.

Even More Cairns Crocodiles Awards Judges Added As Entries Go Gangbusters!

Judges came from across APAC and hailed from brands including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Amazon, Tourism Australia and more.

See here for more details on what’s new at Cairns Crocodiles.

The content, The Crocs awards, networking opportunities and many Cairns Extras, matched with the addition of the Hatchlings competition and Cairns Masterclass presented by News Corp Australia makes Cairns Crocodiles a must attend event that cannot be missed.

Eager speakers are also being encourage to submit session ideas via the Topics in the Tropics portal.

“Pulling in more than 1,600 people this year is testament to not just the brilliant content slate and world-class speakers, but the whole unique experience the Cairns Crocodiles festival of creativity creates,” Pippa Chambers, Cairns Crocodiles Content Director, said.

“The calibre and quality of speakers was top notch at this year’s event, but as we strive to improve and evolve it can only get better. I again can’t wait to get stuck into the session submissions and look forward to seeing some bigger and braver pitches.”

Snare your early bird tickets here.

Back with a bang for 2025, Cairns Crocodiles is pleased to reveal Pinterest as its headline partner.

Other partners include News Corp Australia, Boomtown, GumGum, Quantcast, Alliance Outdoor, Audience360, Bishopp, Nexxen, PubMatic, Taboola, AANA, The Marketing Academy, B&T, Citizens of the Reef, Mission Australia, The Misfits, Stream Outdoor and Tropic Studio.