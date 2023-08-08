Missed Cannes In Cairns? Kick Yourself Even More With This Vid

Cannes in Cairns 2023 was an absolute blockbuster of a show with a stunning set of speakers and an astounding number of attendees all heading to Tropical North Queensland for the ultimate creative retreat.

If you missed out this year, and are somehow struggling to get your boss to part with the company card for 2024 tickets, you can use this video as justification — we’ll be releasing information about next year’s show soon!

In the hype reel, you’ll see the Great Barrier Reef excursion, talks from Stan Grant, Abbie Chatfield, Dr Karl, Dee Madigan and a live performance from King Stingray at our welcome party extravaganza.

Sold? If you’re not already, check out the best of the content from the show below:

Australia & New Zealand Need To Look Outwards To Survive: Sir Martin Sorrell At Cannes In Cairns

We Made A Film While Everyone Else Made TikToks: Tourism Austraia’s Susan Coghill At Cannes In Cairns

How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns

“Hello F*ckers!” Mark Ritson Takes On Segmentation At Cannes In Cairns

Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns

Do Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns

And all the best photos:

It’s The Cannes In Cairns Welcome Party Photos!

Cannes In Cairns Side Event Snaps!

Spot Yourself? More Cannes In Cairsn Snaps!

It’s The Cannes In Cairns Reef Photos You’ve All Been Waiting For!