Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns

Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Melissa Fein, chief exec of Initiative, told the audience at Cannes in Cairns, that the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported tier amounted to even less than a damp squib. In her words, it was “flaccid.”

Lead image L-R: Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia; Melissa Fein, Initiative; Paul Brooks, Coles360; Nicole Saglion, PubMatic; Milan Blazevic, Paramount.

Speaking to a packed house, Fein said that, despite the hype, the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported tier left a lot to be desired for media planners and buyers.

In her view, the streaming service left a lot to be desired in terms of the features that agencies were looking for. This, of course, was not an uncommon view within the advertising industry. Netflix proudly proclaimed around the launch that it had a host of top brands signed up and ready to roll. Unfortunately, media planners were left far from impressed.

When asked by Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia, about the types of metrics that media agencies want when buying TV — connected or otherwise — Fein said:

“It’s been frustrating for some linear broadcasters to still get judged on overnight ratings and we’ve certainly welcomed the launch of VOZ  it’s been years in the making. To have that front and centre now at the agency level gives us an amazing chance to do some unified planning and buying.

“We’ve tried to look at doing the upstream planning side where we’ve been able to effectively look at the convergence from BVOD or AVOD and then into linear TV. With the introduction of FAST, we’re able to make sure that goes all through to execution as well.”

Fein also said that she was proud to see Australia leading the way on unified TV measurement. However, she did note that the US and the UK have significantly more fragmented TV-buying landscapes, something that Nicole Saglione, PubMatic’s global VP, OTT and CTV business was quick to agree with.

“Last year, when we were talking about this, it was very disruptive, very fragmented and it still is,” she explained.

“But we have seen a lot of partners come together from the publisher side to the advertiser and agency side to the tech side and say ‘Okay, this is the world that we’re in now. Nielsen is part of the conversation but it’s no longer the conversation.’ We just have to agree that this is a disruptive state and that there are different needs.

“Last year, we talked about TTV as the adolescent child who came from a TV parent and a digital parent and wants her own room and her own rules and that was the state of measurement. It still is but everybody is coming together and saying ‘How do we all live in this big crazy house?'”

Paul Brooks, general manager of Coles360, however, said that Australia had to lead the way on measurement because of its smaller market size. In the US, Brooks said that brands could get away with relying on the sheet size of the market.

“I’m surprised by the US in terms of how fragmented it has become in that measurement space. But, if I take a step back, there’s a $100 billion ad market and 330 million people. There are businesses that can almost afford to get that wrong and still have enough scale,” he said.

“I don’t think we will have that opportunity or luxury in Australia in a smaller market.”

Milan Blazevic, head of programmatic, ANZ, Paramount, said that the industry needed to do more in terms of upskilling teams across the programmatic buying path to ensure consistent and effective measurement.

“You have these comprehensive measurement products that can be utilised across many different channels, not just CTV. However, from a marketer perspective, or just an agency buyer perspective, we need to do more as an industry with regards to upskilling them on how to actually implement these measurement tools across each unique channel. We can’t apply display or even social measurements to CTV and expect similar results.

“What we would like to see, not just Paramount but all broadcasters, is more lean in to how we can actually support and work on various initiatives around that.”

Putting the panellists in the hot seat, Le Roy asked each of the panellists for one tip to create a “CTV Nirvana or Xanadu.”

Fein called for “great marketing” to drive “great scale” allowing her and her team to buy easier. Brooks warned of “walled gardens within walled gardens” with the rise of retail media and dominance of big platforms and called for unified and integrated measurement technology.

Blazevic, meanwhile, said that Paramount was going to break down the walls surrounding the gardens.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes in Cairns

Latest News

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR
  • Campaigns

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR

You haver to hand it to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even at the ripe old age of 75, he’s about the only actor on the planet that continues to nail the action-come-comedy-come-self-deprecation role. And that’s definitely on show in a trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR. The ad not only parodies bad commercials, kids’ action figure […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
  • Marketing

Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events

The Climate Council has launched a new voluntary Code for sports clubs and arts institutions to remove fossil fuel sponsorship from their uniforms, stadiums and events. A number of spokespeople including athletes, academics and artists are available for comment: Amy Steel, former Australian Diamonds netballer and climate change advocate said: “’Sport plays a huge role in creating […]

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max
  • Campaigns

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max

PepsiCo, in partnership with Special Australia, literally took their message “(food) tastes better with Pepsi Max” to every major burger mecca on International Burger Day (28 May), to challenge Australia’s ‘default cola’ order with food. Because burgers deserve better. The campaign launch, leaning into Pepsi’s challenger mentality, kicked off with ‘tastes better with Pepsi Max’ […]

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
  • Advertising

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced

Ad agency BMF’s “Special You can Buy – Atoms 1078” for client ALDI Australia has won the coveted Gold, Silver single ad, and Bronze client Siren Awards for 2023 for the best radio ad in Australia. The agency won against tough competition, which included over 70 different agencies from across Australia participating in the 19th annual […]

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Technology

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under

At Cannes in Cairns, Samsung Ads announced that it will launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution and has promised “millions of screens around the globe” by this time next year. Samsung Ads’ VP and global head of marketing, Cathy Oh, made the announcement on Tuesday to a packed room. Oh also revealed that Samsung Ads […]