It’s The Cannes In Cairns Reef Photos You’ve All Been Waiting For!

You pet some fish, ate some prawns, discovered how awful you look with a snorkel and danced to the tunes of DJ Duck-U on the epic day trip to the Great Barrier Reef.

At the B&T office, we’ve spent the morning bawling our eyes out at the poses you struck gliding down the waterslide. Unfortunately we can’t be sharing them, because you’d flood our inboxes in a minute, but the images will live on in the minds of those who were lucky enough to witness the events unfold.

We hope you made some friends and learnt a thing or two about the rich marine life of Far North Queensland. You don’t need us to tell you how extraordinary the day was, here are the images to prove it.