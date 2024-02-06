Meta Calls Out Fakes With New AI Identifier Across All Platforms

In the new age of AI media, it’s not a secret that users are having trouble authenticating images as ‘real’ or ‘fake’. But a Meta feature is being introduced to call you out on those fake holiday pics.

The new Meta AI feature will be introduced across all platforms to help users identify what images are real or AI-generated.

Meta has begun building industry-leading tools that can identify invisible markers at scale to label images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock as they implement their plans for adding metadata to images created by their tools.

AI generated photo, video and audio media will now be labelled and identifiable as AI production on Meta platforms.

“As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies”, Meta said.

The pre-existing Meta AI feature allows users to create their own AI-generated media on their platforms. These productions are described as identifiable AI with visible markers, invisible watermarks and metadata embedded within image files and ‘Imagined with AI’ captions.

“People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time, and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology. So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI”, said Meta.

Over the next few months, Meta will label images that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads when it can detect industry-standard indicators that they are AI-generated.

“We’re taking this approach through the next year, during which a number of important elections are taking place around the world,” Meta said.