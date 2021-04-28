MediaCom CEO Willie Pang Moved To New MD Role At GroupM, To Be Replaced By Yaron Farizon

GroupM’s has made a number of leadership changes to strengthen its structure in Australia. Yaron Farizon (left in main photo), currently CEO of MediaCom Russia and MediaCom Connections Israel, will become CEO of MediaCom AUNZ, whilst current MediaCom AUNZ CEO Willie Pang (right) becomes managing director, GroupM Services (GMS).

Farizon has been a key element in MediaCom’s global success in recent years, playing a pivotal role in the network winning and retaining key accounts including Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company and Tele2. His teams have also created a range of award-winning campaigns, including Always Rabbi Bot which picked up the Media Grand Prix at Eurobest last year.

In his new role, Pang will work closely with the CEOs and investment teams in GroupM’s agencies, Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and Essence, aligned with the global GroupM transformation team to continue to help people and clients achieve faster, better and smarter results through a combination of data, technology and process improvements.

Farizon will be relocating to Australia in May, commencing his new role on 1st June.

Jens Monsees, WPP AUNZ CEO commented, “With the pace of change that the world is experiencing, we know that technology, data, customer experience and creativity are the core ingredients to success. Having two world-class leaders such as Yaron and Willie in pivotal positions for GroupM underpins its place as the region’s leading data and tech led agency”

Ashutosh Srivastava, GroupM APAC CEO added: “GroupM’s mission is a simple one, to make advertising work better for people. Yaron and his team have consistently provided some exceptional results for clients in his current position, and we are grateful he has chosen to continue this success with MediaCom Australia. At the same time, Willie’s role as leader for GroupM Services is a critical first step in bringing together the best and the brightest across our agencies to provide best in market, world class expertise in all media platforms to our clients.”

Pang said: “I’m energised by the prospect of widening my perspective and influence across the group in this new role. Ultimately, our success is defined by our ability to help our clients to grow. I’m proud of the level of sophistication that we have built in MediaCom over the past years and way we’ve helped clients to accelerate growth with data, technology and big ideas. I’m thankful to our teams for believing in the vision and know that the platform is set for Yaron to do even bigger and better things. He’s a world class leader and I’m looking forward to seeing MediaCom continue to fly.”

Farizon said. “I’m excited to be coming to Australia to work in this incredible market. As ever, my focus will be on building an excellent product and creating amazing and ambitious teams. I have a never-ending curiosity and a passion to learn and evolve and I am looking forward to doing so down under,” said

Mark Heap, MediaCom APAC CEO, added. “I’m delighted that Yaron will be leading our Australian and New Zealand team. He is an inspiring leader who has demonstrated his ability to win new business as well as ensuring his teams are able to create brilliant work that drives client success. I’m really looking forward to seeing him make his impact in Australia.”

Yaron will be succeeded in Russia by Alexandra Kondrashtina, the agency’s current chief digital officer. In Israel, Shimi Hamias, client director, and Yulia Shavelzon, buying director, will assume leadership of the agency as co-managing directors.

