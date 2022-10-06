Martha Stewart Turns Axe Murderer In Riotous Halloween Spoof Spot For Canned Water Brand

As regular B&T readers would know, we’ve quickly found a fondness for the super oddball marketing of US sparkling water brand, Liquid Death. Check out some of its recent mad campaigns HERE and HERE.

In its latest triumph, the brand’s managed to cajole none other than the world’s greatest homemaker, cook and jail bird, Martha Stewart, to star in its latest campaign.

Stewart – a reported Liquid Death fan – has been bought onboard to flog the brand’s Halloween candle range that are only available via Martha.com for a cool $US58 ($A90).

The riotous spot sees Stewart parodying herself, while a host of her fans quite literally line up to “get the chop”.

Once again, the ad’s the work of Liquid Death’s in-house creative team and B&T does warn it contains a lot of blood for readers who may be squeamish. Watch the slaughter unfold below:

Commenting on the work, Liquid Death’s VP of creative, Andy Pearson, said: “Martha has been an icon for decades. Your grandma knows her, and your nephew knows her.

“When the idea of using her came up, we thought, if we did it, it would have to be in some way that no one has ever seen or would ever expect. So naturally we thought it’d be great if she seemed to be chopping off hands to make candles. It’s such a great fit precisely because no one would ever imagine these two personalities [tasteful and kill-y] coming together.”