Mineral Water Brand Delivers The Dumbest, Funniest, NSFW Ad Of 2022

American canned water brand Liquid Death continues to prove its advertising is even quirkier than its name in a crazy new campaign starring US comic Bert Kreischer.

The whole thing’s a spoof of 80s aerobic videos with plenty of Lycra, headbands and VHS cassettes thrown in for good measure.

Once again the brand’s gone in-house for its latest work and follows on from last month’s effort that included people actually vomiting. If you must, relive B&T’s reporting of that work HERE.

The 49-year-old Kreischer’s new campaign features two iterations – one at just under a minute and a much longer nine-minute version.

Check both of them out below, and be warned they do stray into sweary, NSFW territory at some stages.