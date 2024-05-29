Married At First Sight New Zealand Returns To 9Now

Married at First Sight New Zealand is returning next month for its fourth season.

The program will be fast-tracked and streamed exclusively on 9Now from June 2 at 4pm AEST. The New Zealand version of the marriage experiment show will drop episodes on Sunday and Tuesday, promising more fiery drama and explosive love stories.

Two new relationship experts are joining the show. MAFS Australia’s John Aiken will be the relationship expert poised to help brides and grooms find love, while bringing his unique flair of holding participants to account.

He will be joined by relationship and sex therapist Jo Robertson, who has over 14 years of experience and will bring a different dynamic to the duo, offering participants practical strategies and conversations about chemistry, intimacy and affection.

“I’m excited to be a part of the fresh relaunch of MAFS NZ. After being involved for over a decade with the Australian version, I can now bring all of my lessons and insights to Kiwi singles looking for love,” Aiken said.

“I spent a good deal of time growing up in New Zealand and I married a Kiwi, so I feel very connected to the country and its diverse population.

“MAFS NZ will have the similar mix of drama, love and relationship learning that the audience loves. I think those who tune in will really invest in the couples and watch with interest how they navigate all the challenges.”

The eight brides and grooms walking down the aisle are account manager/healing intuitive, Madeleine (aged 37); content creator, Samatha (26); car sales representative, Kara (33); and marketing professional, Stephanie (31).

The grooms are auctioneer and business owner, Michael (36); brewer, Piripi (28); primary school teacher, James (31); and aviation officer, Nathaniel (30).

The Australian version of Married At First Sight was a ratings hit this year with the final episode reaching 2.75 million viewers with a national average audience of 1.73 million.