The Search For The Women’s Weekly’s New Home Begins As Are Media Goes Up For Sale

Are Media, the publisher of some of Australia’s most recognisable magazine brands, has formally confirmed it is for sale. The decision comes five years after private equity firm Mercury Capital, then known as Bauer Media Australia, acquired the business in mid-2020.

The sale process will be overseen by KPMG Corporate Finance.

An Are Media spokesperson told B&T that “further to recent speculation, and on the back of a number of market enquires and approaches, we can confirm that a decision has been made to commence a sale process for Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women”.

“KPMG Corporate Finance has been engaged to run a formal sale process,” the spokesperson told B&T.

Mercury Capital, led by venture capitalist Clark Perkins, acquired the local operations of Bauer Media for a reported $40–50 million, significantly lower than the $525 million Bauer paid in 2012 for ACP Magazines, once regarded as the gold standard of Australian publishing.

Since then, the company has gone through substantial change, continuing to publish heritage print titles while investing in digital transformation and expanding its content and advertising offerings.

Are Media CEO Jane Huxley addressed the development in an internal email to staff on Tuesday afternoon. Framing the sale as a proactive, optimistic move, she reportedly wrote: “After careful consideration, Mercury and our Board have decided it’s time to begin the process of finding a new owner for the Are Media Group. This decision comes from a place of strength and optimism. We’ve built incredibly strong foundations, and now it’s time to take the next step”.

Huxley made clear that the announcement does not signal any immediate operational changes. “Nothing changes day to day. Our teams, priorities, your roles, and goals stay the same. We’ll keep delivering great content, driving results, and doing what we do best. We are committed to delivering 2025 and will be planning for 2026 the same way we always have,” she said.

She also expressed confidence in the company’s future under new ownership. “We’re excited about what’s next. With the right new owner, we believe Are Media can grow even stronger and continue to lead women’s media in Australia and New Zealand.”

The announcement follows a major strategic move made earlier this year: a partnership with US media giant Dotdash Meredith. The agreement saw Are Media become the exclusive commercial partner for Dotdash Meredith’s digital content in Australia, including internationally recognised brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, and Investopedia.

Huxley described the partnership at the time as a “transformational moment” for the company.

According to the company, the deal has effectively doubled Are Media’s digital footprint to 10.4 million monthly users, while maintaining a strong print readership of 6 million.

The terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but sources close to the matter told B&T that it does not have a high price tag attached. Given Are Media’s portfolio of iconic Australian titles such as The Australian Women’s Weekly, Better Homes & Gardens, and Woman’s Day, potential buyers could include major Australian media companies like Nine Entertainment, News Corp Australia, and Seven West Media, who may view the acquisition as a strategic move to consolidate their holdings and strengthen their position in the women’s lifestyle and home interest segments.

Private equity firms specialising in media investments might also consider Are Media an attractive acquisition due to its established brands and potential for operational improvements. Additionally, global media companies, particularly those with a focus on women’s lifestyle content, might be interested in expanding their reach into the Australian market.

With KPMG now leading the formal sale process, attention will shift to potential buyers and what the next chapter could look like for one of Australia’s longest-standing media brands. For now, the message from the top remains clear: continuity, stability, and focus.

“Our focus remains on delivering great work for our clients, our customers and each other,” Huxley wrote.