Marley Spoon Marketing Boss Mark Richardson Joins Petbarn For GM Marketing Role

Mark Richardson has joined Petbarn to become its general manager of marketing, departing meal kit firm Marley Spoon.

Richardson had spent just under two years at Marley Spoon. He replaces Kate Whitney who joined Treasury Wine Estates as chief digital and technology officer who departed Marley Spoon in January last year.

Before Marley Spoon, Richardson spent six years with ALDI, launching the ‘Good Different’ brand positioning before being replaced by CMO Power List inductee Jenny Melhuish.

Last month, Petbarn’s “Puppies and Kittens” campaign was B&T’s Campaign of the Month, garnering a near-perfect score in System1’s testing.

“It won’t be much of a surprise to many that this month’s winner features an army of adorable puppies and kittens. Alongside humour, these elements are the most effective drivers of emotional engagement and attention in advertising, as highlighted by Orlando Wood in his books Lemon and Look Out. Achieving an exceptional 5.0 Star rating and ranking within the top one per cent of all ads tested in System1’s database of 170,000 ads, the ad proves that animals are indeed powerful catalysts for happiness. The introduction of an adorable cockapoo at second 4 causes a significant uplift in emotion,” said System1.

“The hummable, humorous soundtrack adds an extra layer of charm, but the brand itself is somewhat overshadowed. By the end of the ad, at least 13 per cent of viewers are left confused, raising the risk of Petbarn’s emotional appeal being misattributed to competitors. While the ad is not ‘pawfect,’ earlier and bolder branding could enhance short-term impact and overall brand strength. It’s not without its flaws, but it’s pretty darn good!”