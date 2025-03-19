Macca’s New ‘Hot Honey’ Campaign Via DDB Introduces Limited Edition Streetwear ‘Drip’ In Collaboration With Culture Kings

Hot honey sauce has arrived on the Macca’s menu for a limited time only, with Hot Honey McSpicy, Hot Honey McCrispy and Hot Honey Sauce for Chicken McNuggets, with a limited edition Culture Kings x McDonald’s Hot Honey t-shirt.

The fully integrated campaign hits screens, billboards, social feeds on Wednesday 19 March. With a sneaker drop-style launch event on Saturday 22 March at Culture Kings’ flagship store in Hozier Lane, fans can customise their t-shirt.

The collaboration was announced to fans along with a teaser on Monday 17 March, with Macca’s and Culture Kings dripping out their Instagram feeds, in the Hozier Lane store in Melbourne, and digital out-of-home placements.

Macca’s partnered with Australian streetwear brand Culture Kings to create a Hot Honey range-inspired tee. Fans can buy the tees at Culture Kings Melbourne and online from Wednesday 19 March until they sell out, at which point the only way to get the custom drip is by ordering Hot Honey via the MyMacca’s app.

“You asked. We listened. Macca’s has seen more and more demand for chicken and we are always looking for ways to grow our range, so we can continue offering our customers even more choice when it comes to chicken. Macca’s runs have never been sweeter and we know when a new range drops, you and your crew are on your way. Our new Hot Honey range is a little sweet and a little sticky but will have you willing to risk it all, so our advice is – embrace the drip,” Amanda Nakad, marketing director of menu and brand for McDonald’s Australia, said.

“We borrowed from sneaker drop culture in how the campaign shows up and feels. It’s exciting and really fresh. Plus, I’m pretty keen to see Grimace rock one of the tees, I reckon he could pull it off,” Jack Nunn, creative partner at DDB Sydney added.

The Hot Honey range will be available in restaurants and on the MyMacca’s app for a limited time only. The Culture Kings x McDonald’s Hot Honey tee is available to purchase online while stocks last.

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Creative Agency: DDB Group Sydney

Media Agency: OMD Australia

POS Agency: Akcelo

CRM Agency: Digitas

Production Company: Collider

Director: Dylan Duclos

Photography Production: Sam I Am

Photographer: Benito Martin