Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces

McDonald’s has released four limited edition “Sauces Around the World” that promise to take your 3am nugget “dipping experience” to a whole new level.

Apparently inspired by the nations competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first drop will see the debut of the Wasabi Flavoured Mayo and Outback BBQ Sauce, available in Macca’s nationwide from today.

The Wasabi Flavoured Mayo is a new sauce featuring smooth and creamy mayo with a kick of natural wasabi flavours.

The Outback BBQ Sauce, meanwhile, will be familiar to Macca’s regulars, having featured on its burgers in the past.

Lancy Huynh, group brand manager for McDonald’s Australia said, “Crispy Chicken McNuggets coupled with Macca’s famous dipping Sauces is an iconic duo that gets mouths watering everywhere.

“From today, you will be able to dip your Chicken McNuggets into two limited edition Sauces for new and exciting flavour experiences that are sure to get tastebuds tingling.

“From spicy to tangy, there is a Sauce for everyone so, get dipping!”

As an official partner of the Women’s World Cup, we can expect to see plenty of Macca’s activations. Yesterday, it announced a fry-thru pop-up in Sydney, giving away free fries, if you’re hungry.

However, the fast food company has otherwise been pretty quiet, as have most of the other partners, thus far. Perhaps a tasty brand campaign is in the works?

