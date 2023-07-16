Macca’s Opens Ginormous Fry-Thru For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Macca’s Opens Ginormous Fry-Thru For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Macca’s is uniting football fans with a stream of interactive experiences taking place across the country, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

    The celebrations kick-off alongside the tournament this Thursday, 20 July, with the opening of the world’s first giant Macca’s Fries restaurant at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, Sydney.

    Standing close to five metres tall, the larger-than-life Macca’s Fries packet is equipped with a working restaurant serving up Macca’s iconic hot, crispy Fries to football fans within the FIFA Fan Festival, as well as members of the public.

    Medium Fries can be purchased and enjoyed alongside Macca’s limited-edition ‘Sauces of the World’ – Outback BBQ Sauce and Wasabi-flavoured Mayo Sauce – inspired by participating countries at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

    David Morris, brand manager for McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are excited to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

    “Based in Darling Harbour, our giant Macca’s Fries, also known as the Fry-Thru, is the perfect spot for all football fans to come together to fuel up on our iconic Fries before or after a game.

    “We look forward to bringing people together and uniting fans from across the world through our shared love of football and Macca’s.”

    In addition to the Fries restaurant, there is Golden Arches of the World and an arrangement of comfortable communal seating that double as the perfect photo-op.

    Macca’s will also have a range of experiences outside stadiums across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. Experiences on offer include Macca’s All Stars – an interactive photobooth that gives fans a collectable card, personalised by name, location, match and choice of a skill, alongside Macca’s Swings.

    To continue the football celebrations in restaurants, Macca’s will shine a light on the greatness of women’s football with the new Panini Football Stickers Happy Meal. Fans will be able to build their own dream team with one of 12 double-sided posters and mix of five stickers, available in all restaurants nationwide from now until Wednesday, 23 August.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Former Managing Partner At Porter Novelli Laura Sedgwick Launches Eponymous Comms Agency
    • Marketing

    Former Managing Partner At Porter Novelli Laura Sedgwick Launches Eponymous Comms Agency

    Former managing partner at Porter Novelli, Laura Sedgwick (lead image), has announced the launch of new communications agency, Sedgwick Communications. The Sydney – based, independent PR agency works with both consumer and corporate clients to tell their stories through public relations, social media and content. “I’m really excited to be launching Sedgwick Communications, it’s taken […]

    Report: A Third Of Women Working In Media In Australia Planning On Quitting
    • Media

    Report: A Third Of Women Working In Media In Australia Planning On Quitting

    The majority of women in Australian media remain concerned about gender equality and a lack of industry support, citing increased bias and discrimination as a reason for career dissatisfaction. For the second year in a row, research data highlights a demand for greater transparency about pay and more access to leaders and hands-on learning. The […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Despite Inclusion Efforts, Only 49% Of Aussie Consumers Relate To Barbie
    • Media

    Despite Inclusion Efforts, Only 49% Of Aussie Consumers Relate To Barbie

    With the Barbie hype high you’d be forgiven for thinking that everyone was on the pink, glittery, Barbie brand wagon.  However, research from brand tracking platform Tracksuit has shown that, despite the brand working hard to become more inclusive,  just 49 per cent of consumers consider Barbie a brand they relate to.  This compares to […]

    Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    • Advertising

    Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

    Tourism Australia is today launching a special instalment of its global Come and Say G’day campaign, which will feature around the world in key international tourism markets participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The new Holiday Highlights campaign will show international audiences, tuning in to watch the action in this year’s Women’s World Cup, the […]

    Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia
    • Media

    Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia

    Bonds unveils its latest campaign ‘The Never Ending Nappy’ to promote the launch of its new Wonderbums reusable nappy via Special Australia. With the launch of Wonderbums, Bonds is taking on the category with a campaign that subverts the cutesy tropes so common in nappy advertising with a fresh and truthful tone. Because every parent […]

    Seven & Optus Sport Reveal Partners & Sponsors For Women’s World Cup
    • Media

    Seven & Optus Sport Reveal Partners & Sponsors For Women’s World Cup

    The Seven Network and Optus Sport have announced the joint partners and sponsors for their FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage on Channel 7, 7mate, 7plus and Optus Sport. (Lead image: Bruce McAvaney and Mel McLaughlin, Seven Network hosts for the World Cup) Seven and Optus Sport’s partners are adidas, Hyundai, Rexona and Qantas, while the […]

    Image lead story Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
    • Campaigns

    Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

    Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]

    JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK
    • Marketing

    JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK

    JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year. Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment […]

    Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!
    • Marketing

    Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!

    Taboola today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English. This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced […]

    Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic
    • Technology

    Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic

    Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO). The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform. Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both […]