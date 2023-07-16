Macca’s Opens Ginormous Fry-Thru For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Macca’s is uniting football fans with a stream of interactive experiences taking place across the country, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The celebrations kick-off alongside the tournament this Thursday, 20 July, with the opening of the world’s first giant Macca’s Fries restaurant at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, Sydney.

Standing close to five metres tall, the larger-than-life Macca’s Fries packet is equipped with a working restaurant serving up Macca’s iconic hot, crispy Fries to football fans within the FIFA Fan Festival, as well as members of the public.

Medium Fries can be purchased and enjoyed alongside Macca’s limited-edition ‘Sauces of the World’ – Outback BBQ Sauce and Wasabi-flavoured Mayo Sauce – inspired by participating countries at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

David Morris, brand manager for McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are excited to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“Based in Darling Harbour, our giant Macca’s Fries, also known as the Fry-Thru, is the perfect spot for all football fans to come together to fuel up on our iconic Fries before or after a game.

“We look forward to bringing people together and uniting fans from across the world through our shared love of football and Macca’s.”

In addition to the Fries restaurant, there is Golden Arches of the World and an arrangement of comfortable communal seating that double as the perfect photo-op.

Macca’s will also have a range of experiences outside stadiums across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. Experiences on offer include Macca’s All Stars – an interactive photobooth that gives fans a collectable card, personalised by name, location, match and choice of a skill, alongside Macca’s Swings.

To continue the football celebrations in restaurants, Macca’s will shine a light on the greatness of women’s football with the new Panini Football Stickers Happy Meal. Fans will be able to build their own dream team with one of 12 double-sided posters and mix of five stickers, available in all restaurants nationwide from now until Wednesday, 23 August.