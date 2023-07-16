Macca’s Opens Ginormous Fry-Thru For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Macca’s is uniting football fans with a stream of interactive experiences taking place across the country, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.
The celebrations kick-off alongside the tournament this Thursday, 20 July, with the opening of the world’s first giant Macca’s Fries restaurant at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, Sydney.
Standing close to five metres tall, the larger-than-life Macca’s Fries packet is equipped with a working restaurant serving up Macca’s iconic hot, crispy Fries to football fans within the FIFA Fan Festival, as well as members of the public.
Medium Fries can be purchased and enjoyed alongside Macca’s limited-edition ‘Sauces of the World’ – Outback BBQ Sauce and Wasabi-flavoured Mayo Sauce – inspired by participating countries at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
David Morris, brand manager for McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are excited to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
“Based in Darling Harbour, our giant Macca’s Fries, also known as the Fry-Thru, is the perfect spot for all football fans to come together to fuel up on our iconic Fries before or after a game.
“We look forward to bringing people together and uniting fans from across the world through our shared love of football and Macca’s.”
In addition to the Fries restaurant, there is Golden Arches of the World and an arrangement of comfortable communal seating that double as the perfect photo-op.
Macca’s will also have a range of experiences outside stadiums across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. Experiences on offer include Macca’s All Stars – an interactive photobooth that gives fans a collectable card, personalised by name, location, match and choice of a skill, alongside Macca’s Swings.
To continue the football celebrations in restaurants, Macca’s will shine a light on the greatness of women’s football with the new Panini Football Stickers Happy Meal. Fans will be able to build their own dream team with one of 12 double-sided posters and mix of five stickers, available in all restaurants nationwide from now until Wednesday, 23 August.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Former Managing Partner At Porter Novelli Laura Sedgwick Launches Eponymous Comms Agency
Former managing partner at Porter Novelli, Laura Sedgwick (lead image), has announced the launch of new communications agency, Sedgwick Communications. The Sydney – based, independent PR agency works with both consumer and corporate clients to tell their stories through public relations, social media and content. “I’m really excited to be launching Sedgwick Communications, it’s taken […]
Report: A Third Of Women Working In Media In Australia Planning On Quitting
The majority of women in Australian media remain concerned about gender equality and a lack of industry support, citing increased bias and discrimination as a reason for career dissatisfaction. For the second year in a row, research data highlights a demand for greater transparency about pay and more access to leaders and hands-on learning. The […]
Despite Inclusion Efforts, Only 49% Of Aussie Consumers Relate To Barbie
With the Barbie hype high you’d be forgiven for thinking that everyone was on the pink, glittery, Barbie brand wagon. However, research from brand tracking platform Tracksuit has shown that, despite the brand working hard to become more inclusive, just 49 per cent of consumers consider Barbie a brand they relate to. This compares to […]
Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Tourism Australia is today launching a special instalment of its global Come and Say G’day campaign, which will feature around the world in key international tourism markets participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The new Holiday Highlights campaign will show international audiences, tuning in to watch the action in this year’s Women’s World Cup, the […]
Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia
Bonds unveils its latest campaign ‘The Never Ending Nappy’ to promote the launch of its new Wonderbums reusable nappy via Special Australia. With the launch of Wonderbums, Bonds is taking on the category with a campaign that subverts the cutesy tropes so common in nappy advertising with a fresh and truthful tone. Because every parent […]
Seven & Optus Sport Reveal Partners & Sponsors For Women’s World Cup
The Seven Network and Optus Sport have announced the joint partners and sponsors for their FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage on Channel 7, 7mate, 7plus and Optus Sport. (Lead image: Bruce McAvaney and Mel McLaughlin, Seven Network hosts for the World Cup) Seven and Optus Sport’s partners are adidas, Hyundai, Rexona and Qantas, while the […]
Pitchforks At The Ready! Conservatives Go Ballistic As Maybelline Uses Bearded Influencer In Lipstick Ad
Men have been dabbling in women's make-up since time immemorial. Think KISS, think Eddie Izzard, think NRL Mad Monday.
Bolster & Common State Merge To Form New Agency Group
Bolster & Common State have merged. Who will win the Moccona-Nescafe battle of the office kitchen the next real test.
American Right-Winger Channels Burt Reynolds In Latest Bizarre Bud Light Attack
Remember when you hated a product you wrote a letter to the complaints department? Bud Light is taking it 'next level'.
Thursday TV Ratings: Declan’s Undercooked Custard Is His Undoing In MasterChef
Declan's got the boot from MasterChef, but one thing's for sure, he'll never fuck-up custard again as long as he lives.
Natural Gas Ad Spiked Over Misleading Environmental Claims
Does using the car, the kettle or eating steak leave you with chronic green guilt? Take your muscle relaxants for this.
Judge Rules That Ex-Network 10 Star Commentator Peter van Onselen WAS In Breach Of Contract
You read that right - a win for 10. We repeat - 10 has actually won something.
Kim K & Nutrition Brand Blasted For Desperate Energy Drink Collab
Unfortunately, this has broken a rather strict B&T editorial rule of NEVER portraying any Kardashian as dim & greedy.
“Congrats to you mate … you ****,” – Kyle Sandilands Texts Ben Fordham Following Ratings Defeat
Great to see some harmless banter between radio jocks, even if they secretly despise each other & want each other dead.
Why Aussie Magazine Readers Are Obsessed With Homes And Interiors
Interior design magazines are the equivalent of snooping through a house at an auction opening you can't afford anyway.
Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Unveils Visa’s Work For The Women’s World Cup
B&T's predicting hefty beer & pie prices at this coming World Cup, making a Visa card a vital tool for any thirsty fan.
PETA Swings At MasterChef With ‘Accurate Apron’ And Calls Out ‘Australia’s appetite for flesh’
Who's NOT for the ethical treatment of animals? However, who's FOR better ways of communicating the message?
It’s A VIBE Soda Teams With Fitness Influencer Sam Wood
The B&T office loves a refreshing VIBE Soda. We even put ALDI gin in it to ramp up said vibe.
Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program But Owes Ex-Staff $734M
Elon forced to bring his own devon sandwiches to work as he eyes monster bill for ex-staff.
Lionel Messi Becomes A Hard Rock Cafe Chef In Odd Spot Promoting His Very Own Chicken Burger
B&T was unaware that Hard Rock Cafes still existed, having followed Black Stump & Sizzler to the bad restaurant grave.
Coke Pops “Believing Is Magic” Campaign For FIFA Women’s World Cup
B&T predicts one brand to do very well out of this Women's World Cup - the nearest pub closest to the ground.
Tammy Cooksey Rises To National Head Of Experience At Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson unveils new national head of experience. Sadly, no pigeons were released or bugles blown.
Adidas Drops Star-Studded Campaign Ahead Of Women’s World Cup
With the Women's World Cup now only days away, has there been a rush on Chinese-made inflatable kangaroos, B&T asks?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Dead Rubber Sees Viewer Numbers Slide 25%
Thankfully with Origin out of the way for another year, we can all go back to making jokes at Queenslanders' expense.
JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK
JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year. Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment […]
Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!
Taboola today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English. This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced […]
Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic
Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO). The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform. Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both […]
Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Ends MONDAY!!!!!!!
Voting for Women In Media People's Choice shuts Monday. Which, when you really think about it, is heaps & heaps of time.
Zayn Malik Snubs TV, Chooses Podcast For First Interview Since Being Accused Of ‘Shoving’ Mother-In-Law Yolanda Hadid
Sadly, Zayn Malik's podcast didn't deliver what everyone really wanted - continuous Harry Styles commentary.
Reuters Chief Would Be “Astonished” If AI Isn’t Writing The News
B&T would like to assure readers we're still being written by humans. Humans who struggle with spelling & fact checking.
“Abomination Against God!” Burger King Confirms Its 20 Cheese Slice Burger Is “Not A Joke”
In exciting news for the sale of laxative pills and colonic irrigation, Burger King now selling 20-slice cheeseburgers.
Who Gives A Crap About A Cross-Market Sustainability Campaign?
Who Gives A Crap is the roll of choice here at B&T towers. While the peg is the eco-friendly deodoriser of choice.
“Vaseline Needs Jesus!” Brand Unveils Very NSFW Campaign & People Are Very, Very Confused
B&T's issuing a NSFW warning here. Although there's less of a warning if you're a bit slow on the uptake of dirty jokes.
“Absolute Buzzkill!” Origin Fans Fume At “Snorefest” Pre-Game Show
There are three certainties to any Origin - the Maroons winning, threats against the coach, crap pre-game entertainment.
Huw Dunnit!? Mystery $841K-A-Year BBC Presenter At Centre Of Sex Pic Scandal Is Outed By WIFE!
It's always the last person you'd expect in these sordid sex scandals, isn't it? Well, maybe not in Rolf Harris' case.