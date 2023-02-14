LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network

LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today.

LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media as the no. 1 news podcast, and “The Howie Games” as the no. 1 sports podcast in the Top 150 podcast ranker.

LiSTNR has the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 50, with 21 podcast titles, and 54 titles in the top 150 podcasts.

Other podcasts from the LiSTNR network in the top 20 included “CrimeJunkie”, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” (up nine places), “Morbid”, “SmartLess” (up five places), and “It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield.”

The “Darling Shine” podcast which moved to LiSTNR this year, made its debut at number 35. “The Briefing” rose seven places to number 26 and “The Marty Sheargold Show” podcast jumped 10 places to number 38.

“In January we welcomed Darling Shine to LiSTNR and the return of Rosie Waterland to Just the Gist re-joining Jacob Stanley who has a great job in Rosie’s absence. We look forward to DM podcasts being a part of the LiSTNR network in February’s results along with new original sports podcast releases – Footy Talk – Rugby League and the continued growth of Willow Talk,” SCA Executive Head, LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill, said.

“With further announcements of new original podcasts and partnerships in the coming weeks we continue to grow the LiSTNR network, to offer advertisers more opportunity to reach podcast listeners and to further offer greater depth of podcast content to the ‘House of LiSTNR’.” he said.