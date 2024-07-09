LG Inspires Australians To Create Joyful Moments During Dream Home Finale

LG Electronics Australia has showcased how Life’s Good inspires a better way of living during an exclusive event ahead of the grand finale of Network Seven’s new renovation TV series, Dream Home.

As one of the series’ official sponsors, the partnership is a nod toward the company’s brand refresh. It focuses on redefining its iconic ‘Life’s Good’ tagline by empowering individuals to find positivity and cherish everyday moments. Today, Life’s Good takes on a new meaning, with the company striving to inspire and motivate the next generation of optimists to embrace life with courage and enthusiasm.

“Our partnership with Dream Home is a testament of our commitment to fostering meaningful connections in the home,” said Gemma Lemieux, marketing director at LG Australia.

At our core, we are driven by the power of optimism and bringing Life’s Good into every aspect of life. We believe technology should enhance, not detract from the human experience and through Dream Home, we’ve been able to showcase how technology and our products can seamlessly integrate into everyday life, elevating the way Australians live and interact with their homes”.

LG brought together industry experts and Dream Home personalities for an insightful conversation about the role of the home in 2024, the influence of technology and how Australians can create a home that inspires a joyful life. Hosted at the newly renovated property in Belrose, NSW, homeowners and Dream Home contestants Lara and Peter Bird shared insights into their evolving relationship with their home. They discussed how their experiences on Dream Home have reshaped their perspectives, enabling them to cultivate happiness and joy within their living space.

“Our Dream Home journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. We’ve learned firsthand the importance of balancing function and aesthetic in creating a home that tries to reflect the homeowner’s lifestyle. Technology has played a vital role in maximising the functionality of each room while seamlessly complementing our interior design choices,” they said.

Dream Home judge Rosie Morley, Principal of leading architectural firm Hassell, brought her wealth of industry experience to the discussion. She offered insights on designing homes that bring joy to people’s lives, drawing from her involvement in the series to illustrate practical examples. Rosie emphasised the evolving role of the home, as well as the convergence of design and technology in shaping spaces that cater to the modern Australian lifestyle.

“In our fast-paced world, the home has transformed into a sanctuary – a haven of comfort and functionality that adapts to our evolving needs and lifestyles. As we saw on Dream Home, standout renovations are those that meticulously cater to homeowners’ changing needs and anticipate how spaces will grow with them over time. Incorporating technology and thoughtful design ensures your home remains functional, relevant, and timeless for years to come,” she said.

At the event, brothers Rhys and Liam Almond, fellow Dream Home contestants and renovators of Lara and Peter’s Belrose home, shared how they approached the home’s renovations and their creative process. They highlighted how the integration of technology and LG products played a role in some of these design decisions.

“Throughout the series, we got to know Lara and Pete very well. While we initially understood their preferences on paper, the time we spent with them helped us truly grasp their lifestyle, which meant we could make thoughtful design choices,” they said.

Recognising their busy family life, we designed a kitchen island large enough for both breakfast and homework, and strategically placed the appliances to optimise space. By opening the kitchen onto the back deck, we provided more room for entertaining, with the fridge positioned for easy access during barbecues. We wanted to create multifunctional spaces that would evolve as the kids grew, such as having a smaller TV area upstairs for them and a lounge room with a larger TV downstairs for Mum and Dad. Knowing Lara and Pete’s lifestyle informed our design process and meant the LG products played a meaningful role in their home.”

Over the course of the new TV series, LG has demonstrated its Life’s Good promise, showcasing the power of technology in creating meaningful moments at home. As a company that designs products with people in mind, Dream Home has provided a platform to showcase LG products in real Australian homes. The partnership exemplifies LG’s commitment to brave optimism and demonstrates how the company is making Life’s Good in every aspect of Australian life.

In celebration of the Dream Home partnership, LG is giving two Australians the opportunity to win a room makeover. Running until 31 July 2024, the two best entries will each win an LG Dream Home room makeover valued at RRP $15,000, including a selection of eligible LG products up to the value of RRP $10,000, a $3,000 Freedom gift card, and a digital interior design consultation with Kate Lawrence Interiors.

Australians can watch the grand finale of Dream Home on Tuesday 9 July 2024 on Channel 7 at 7:30pm AEST.