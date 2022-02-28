King Kyle Lights A Match To The Rumours That Alan Jones Could Return To Radio

Radio King, Kyle Sandiland’s recently declared on-air that Alan Jones could be returning to radio. Yes, the parrot could be out of the cage!

Fresh from his gender reveal extravaganza, Sandiland’s said: “Word in radio land is that (Jones) is joining 2SM.”

However, The Daily Telegraph is already attempting to put the rumours to rest reporting that sources have told the paper that Jones could never jump to 2SM, because of an exit clause in his 2GB contract.

Allegedly the clause prevents him from hitting the airwaves with another show until 12pm. Perhaps, Alan Jones, Up Late could work?

Currently, Jones has been devoting his attention to his very active Facebook community and dealing with the tech issue, so it makes sense that he may want to return to the airwaves. Particularly after he exited Sky News after the network bumped him from a prime spot and offered him a role on its streaming service.

Meanwhile, his predecessor at 2GB, Ben Fordham, who, while he had a slow start, has since found himself at the top of the radio ratings

So it would be interesting to see Jones and Fordham go head to head.

