Jay Mueller Returns To 105.1 Triple M Melbourne As Content Director

Triple M head of metro content, Matt O’Reilly, today announced that Jay Mueller will return to the network as content director in Melbourne.

Mueller has more than 25 years’ experience in broadcast and digital media in Australia and the US and has had a long history at Triple M where he previously spent 10 years. During that time, he was executive producer of Melbourne’s No. 1 FM Breakfast show, The Hot Breakfast with Eddie McGuire, Mick Molloy and Luke Darcy and Executive Producer of the national Drive show, Kennedy Molloy.

Mueller returns to his spiritual home from the AFL where he was managing editor for the AFL Live app and AFL.com.au. He also has his own podcast production company, Bad Producer Productions, is a Board member of the Melbourne Press Club, and has completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors course. In his new role as content director, Mueller will be responsible for all Triple M Melbourne shows and content, including The Marty Sheargold Show and The Rush Hour with JB & Billy.

“Jay is super passionate about the Triple M brand, and in particular the success of Triple M Melbourne,” Matt O’Reilly said. “His winning attitude, and track record with making shows and teams successful speaks for itself. Jay has some exciting, fresh thoughts and I look forward to seeing what Triple M Melbourne can do under his guidance.” Commenting on his return to Triple M, Mueller said: “I’m excited and privileged to join the Triple M Melbourne team…again.” Mueller’s appointment is effective from 30 October 2023.