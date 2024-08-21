Ipsos Launches Enriched YouTube Audience Reach & Watch Time Data For CTV

Ipsos has announced the launch of enriched YouTube audience reach and watch time data for connected TV (CTV) in the Ipsos iris digital audience measurement currency, in collaboration with Google and IAB Australia.

The addition of YouTube connected TV (CTV) audiences follows the release in March of YouTube audience and watch time data across mobile, desktop, and tablet from a data integration with Google.

The release of YouTube CTV audience data in Ipsos iris will, for the first time, provide Australian media owners, agencies, and advertisers with a complete view of YouTube audiences across the majority of personal and household devices delivering greater capabilities to analyse media content across key platforms in one consolidated space, and against uniform demographics.

This means more accurate data, insightful analysis, and the ability to shape content strategy. As YouTube audiences continue to grow, publishers and broadcasters are evolving bespoke content strategies for the platform. To reflect this growth, Ipsos iris will break out YouTube measurement and report against 500+ audience attributes.

“We are thrilled to be the first market outside of the US to incorporate YouTube CTV audiences into the official digital measurement currency Ipsos iris,” said Simon Wake, Ipsos Australia CEO.

“The inclusion of the total audience for YouTube content across all the main personal devices and in-home viewing on CTV not only enhances the robustness of our platform but also provides our subscribers with a holistic view of digital video consumption that now includes OzTAM BVOD and tagged websites. This partnership asserts our commitment to delivering market-leading measurement solutions”.

“Once again Australia is leading the way in a collaborative approach to digital audience measurement providing the market with credible and comparable data across digital screens. Having YouTube connected TV audiences included in the industry endorsed data set alongside a comprehensive view of digital device behaviour provides the local market with a powerful world-leading resource,” said Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia CEO.

“We are delighted to see YouTube’s CTV audience now reflected within Ipsos iris which, for the first time, provides a full view of YouTube’s Aussie reach and watch time beyond desktop and mobile, with YouTube, across all devices, reaching more than 97 per cent of the Australian adult online population, including 14.8 million Australians (18+) on connected TV in June 2024. A complete picture of video consumption in Australia remains incredibly important to the industry and this integration reflects another step towards this goal,” said Caroline Oates, head of YouTube advertising AUNZ.