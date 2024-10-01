MYOB Appoints iProspect As Media Agency Of Record

iProspect has been appointed by business management platform MYOB as the media agency of record.

iProspect will support media strategy, channel planning, digital consulting, and media buying.

“We started working with MYOB on a project basis and it has been immensely rewarding to see that turn into a longer-term relationship in which we can partner with MYOB to support accelerated growth,” said Marcelle Gomez, iProspect managing director.

“Achieving the right channel mix is a living, breathing program of work in this ultra dynamic media landscape, so we are delighted to have engaged with such a solid and complementary partner in iProspect,” said Dean Chadwick, chief marketing officer for MYOB.

“Harnessing intelligence to ensure our campaigns are always bang on target is a big priority. iProspect’s data-led approach maps well with MYOB’s rich understanding of the SME (small and medium-sized businesses) ecosystem and we look forward to exploring where this partnership can take us,” added Chadwick.

The appointment comes after iProspect won the global account for eBay. iProspect works with clients including Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, Kathmandu, and Kering.