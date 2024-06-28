INSIDE NGEN: SCA’s Brad Gardner On How To Not Fall Into The Stereotype Of ‘Growing A Pair’

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, Southern Cross Austereo’s Brad Gardner shares two important lessons he’s learned in his first year in the media industry.

We’re all familiar with self-help books that seek to make us more organised, efficient or empowered. When I started writing this article, I wanted to emulate some of those great works from those famous authors we all know.

Then I realised I’m a young man still on the brink of entering a massive industry with people who have worked themselves to the bone, heard every tip and trick in the book, and listened to more than their fair share of inspiring speakers. So, feel free to take this article as a moment to stop and reflect, or as a moment in time to check in with yourself and reflect on how hard you’ve worked or are working.

Before venturing into my (so-far brief) journey into media, I used to work in marketing for real estate. Fast-paced, sales-focused, and short lead times – the media industry is turning out to be harder than I thought going in. Think less break time and more break-neck.

While I thrived in the chaotic in my previous job and thought I could do what I’ve always done, it turned out pushing blindly through the tough stuff wasn’t working for me in media. Attempting to ‘grow a pair’ and trying to slam myself into a brick wall over and again isn’t the best way to develop in a new industry, particularly one with the pressures of the media landscape.

Both have been key to my understanding of the media industry in my first year.

Working harder isn’t always the answer.

In ‘The Last Lecture’, Prof Randy Pausch said: “The brick walls are there for a reason. They’re not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something.”

While I agree with the late professor on proving how badly we want something, working harder to run through brick walls isn’t always the best option. Would you headbutt a brick wall until you broke through? Or is it smarter to find a way to move around it, or over it?

Sometimes it’s not about how hard we can clench our fists and power through intense situations but instead it’s about slowing down, taking up that coffee with a friend or even listening to the advice your mum is always trying to give you. You don’t always need to bury yourself under mountains of paperwork or stay at work until midnight to move the proverbial needle.

Leaning on people isn’t a source of weakness.

In the whirlwind of deadlines and the relentless pace of the media industry, it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that asking for help or relying on others is a sign of weakness. Making other people take time out of their busy workday to assist you can be nerve-wracking for anyone, let alone someone who is new. You want to impress, and you want to seem proactive.

Yet, especially when you’re new in a job, in a new industry, surely asking questions is expected? Even required? When I finally cut my ego out of the equation and steered through the nerves, I realised that leaning on people and allowing them to prop me up helped me become a better person and a smarter worker – which ultimately benefits everyone. Lean on those who want to help, and you can in turn give back to them with your newfound strength.

Now, I’m not trying to preach. Everyone works in different ways and there’s no one way to work through a problem. Some people thrive in high pressure and can remain at that level for long periods of time. But there will come a time when the wall gets harder and higher. When your switch is stuck on the highest setting it becomes very hard to bring it back down. If nothing else, take the time today to check in with yourself and reflect on where you’re at.

If you are stuck in that place of convincing yourself that you need to ‘grow a pair and push through’, think again. Consider what things might look like if you break the stereotype and instead tell yourself to ‘grow a pair and ask for help’. I think you will find that the wall you’re banging your head against isn’t so hard or high anymore.

Brad Gardner is Agency Sales Coordinator at Southern Cross Austereo.

