Inside NGEN: Havas Media’s Tania Teurquetil On Making Sure You Are Always Prepared To Be In The Room  

In this month’s monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, Tania Teurquetil, junior strategist at Havas Media, shares the empowering advice she received: If you are in the room, have a point of view.

In 2023, I attended a Pitching Best Practice workshop led by Greg “Sparrow” Graham, part of the NGEN program. Furiously jotting down notes and asking burning questions, I discovered a treasure trove of knowledge that I still refer to a year later. However, one key insight from Sparrow reinforced my perspective as a junior in media: “If you are in the room, have a point of view”.

As juniors in the media industry, we’re taught to be sponges, mastering tasks from clearing account queries to crafting sharp insights for post-campaign reports. We soak in knowledge from those around us, excelling in our roles. Then comes the moment when we’re suddenly face-to-face with clients, our line managers believing we’re ready for the big leagues.

No longer shielded by screens where we can quickly search for answers, we’re thrust into real-time interactions where every word counts. Despite having our team’s support, the comfort of our mental safety net vanishes. When I found myself in this situation, one big intrusive thought entered my mind: My line manager had made a mistake; I didn’t belong in this room. I felt anxious, withdrawn, redundant – words you wouldn’t usually associate with me.

Sparrow’s workshop was a great reminder that there comes a time when we need to articulate beyond carefully curated PowerPoint slides. Even if someone disagrees, they need to know you can form an opinion. As he pointed out, it’s crucial to be respectfully honest and not just a passenger.

This sentiment led me to understand that forming a unique point of view requires living life beyond media plans and daily pacing. We need to take a step back and soak in the world around us. Whether it’s attending comedy shows, music festivals, binge-watching our favourite reality TV, or immersing ourselves in nature – these experiences not only help us form opinions, but also fuel our creativity.

While our media expertise forms the foundation of our careers, it’s the diversity in thinking that truly distinguishes us. Meaningful experiences, interests, and hobbies different from our peers create meaningful work. As we climb the ranks in our careers, it is so easy to forget the importance of these diverse experiences. However, they’re crucial in shaping us into well-rounded professionals who bring unique perspectives to our roles.

Sparrow’s workshop didn’t just teach me about pitching; it reinforced the importance of personal growth alongside professional development. It showed me that by balancing both, we’re not just becoming better employees – we’re cultivating ourselves into media leaders ready to make our mark in the industry. And that is a perspective worth having in any room.