MediaNewsletter

Initiative Promotes Emma Greenhalgh To National Head of Communications

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Initiative, the Fame & Flow agency within IPG Mediabrands, has today announced the appointment of Emma Greenhalgh to the position of National Head of Communications Design, Australia.

With more than 10 years industry experience, the last three of which within Initiative Australia, Greenhalgh will apply her cross-category sector experience including FMCG, Entertainment, Government and Financial Services to deliver strategic priorities and planning excellence to Initiative client brands across Australia.

Having previously worked across both agency and publisher side Greenhalgh’s prior experience includes roles across The Brag Media, Atomic 212 and Essence Mediacom; encompassing integrated channel planning, client leadership, partnerships, and media strategy.

“Emma’s appointment is testament to her outstanding talent and dedication to delivering innovative and effective communications design solutions,” said Mark Coad, CEO IPG Mediabrands Australia and interim CEO Initiative Australia. “Her deep understanding of the media landscape and ability to connect with clients will be invaluable as Initiative continues to drive Fame and Flow for market leading brands across Australia.”

“Emma has become an integral part of how we deliver Comms Planning at Initiative, developing industry leading & award-winning work across IAG that has become the benchmark for this agency,” adds Tom Dodd, Initiative National Strategy Director. “Her depth of knowledge, craft and care makes Emma a natural choice to lead the Comms Planning product across the agency in her newly appointed role.”

“I am incredibly excited to take on this new role and lead the communications design team at Initiative,” said Emma Greenhalgh. “I am passionate about helping brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, and I look forward to working with our talented team across Australia to build innovative and impactful solutions.”

Greenhalgh’s new appointment will take effect mid-October, following the departure of Ryan Haeusler. Greenhalgh will be based in Sydney and report to Thomas Dodd, National Strategy Director.

Related posts:

  1. GroupM Sets Sights On Specsavers, Nabbing $50-$60M Media Account From Initiative
  2. Nine Olympic Ad Revenue Increases By More Than $5 Million
  3. Midweek Days Are Booming – Motio Relaunches Its Cafe Network
  4. Enthral Powers Up As Mitre 10’s New PR Agency
TAGGED: , ,
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

TV Ratings (6/8/24): Nine Goes Big For Australia’s Biggest Day In Olympics History
James Hier, chief growth & product officer, Wavemaker ANZ.
How To Win A B&T Award: Wavemaker’s James Hier On Retaining Growth & Quality
CHEP Launches Spirit of Tasmania Campaign ‘Pack More In. Get More Out.’
Jaclyn Hadida, managing director, Captify
InMobi’s Jaclyn Hadida Joins Captify As Managing Director
Register Lost your password?