Initiative Promotes Emma Greenhalgh To National Head of Communications

Initiative, the Fame & Flow agency within IPG Mediabrands, has today announced the appointment of Emma Greenhalgh to the position of National Head of Communications Design, Australia.

With more than 10 years industry experience, the last three of which within Initiative Australia, Greenhalgh will apply her cross-category sector experience including FMCG, Entertainment, Government and Financial Services to deliver strategic priorities and planning excellence to Initiative client brands across Australia.

Having previously worked across both agency and publisher side Greenhalgh’s prior experience includes roles across The Brag Media, Atomic 212 and Essence Mediacom; encompassing integrated channel planning, client leadership, partnerships, and media strategy.

“Emma’s appointment is testament to her outstanding talent and dedication to delivering innovative and effective communications design solutions,” said Mark Coad, CEO IPG Mediabrands Australia and interim CEO Initiative Australia. “Her deep understanding of the media landscape and ability to connect with clients will be invaluable as Initiative continues to drive Fame and Flow for market leading brands across Australia.”

“Emma has become an integral part of how we deliver Comms Planning at Initiative, developing industry leading & award-winning work across IAG that has become the benchmark for this agency,” adds Tom Dodd, Initiative National Strategy Director. “Her depth of knowledge, craft and care makes Emma a natural choice to lead the Comms Planning product across the agency in her newly appointed role.”

“I am incredibly excited to take on this new role and lead the communications design team at Initiative,” said Emma Greenhalgh. “I am passionate about helping brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, and I look forward to working with our talented team across Australia to build innovative and impactful solutions.”

Greenhalgh’s new appointment will take effect mid-October, following the departure of Ryan Haeusler. Greenhalgh will be based in Sydney and report to Thomas Dodd, National Strategy Director.