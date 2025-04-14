InfoSum Appoints Tim Richardson As Its First New Zealand-Based Hire

InfoSum has appointed Tim Richardson as client partner, New Zealand – its first on-the-ground hire in the country. The move underscores InfoSum’s expanding footprint in New Zealand, as demand for its secure and privacy-safe solutions accelerates.

In this newly created role, Richardson will lead local client engagement and strategic partnerships, helping brands, media agencies, and media owners unlock the full potential of InfoSum’s platform.

“InfoSum gives New Zealand’s brands and media owners the ability to connect data securely and unlock richer insights to drive performance and value,” said Richardson. “With the deprecation of third-party cookies and growing scrutiny on data privacy, the need for a safer, smarter way to collaborate is more urgent than ever, and InfoSum is perfectly placed to deliver that.”

Prior to joining InfoSum, Richardson has experience across multiple global regions within the media and advertising industry. He has a strong media agency background, having worked at Havas Media Group in Canada and OMD in New Zealand. He also brings a track record in sales, commercial leadership, and data-driven marketing strategy with roles at Captify, Foundry, and Unruly Media.

“Tim brings deep expertise in data-driven marketing and a clear understanding of the New Zealand media landscape,” said Richard Knott, SVP APAC at InfoSum. “As our first locally based team member, he’ll play a key role in supporting our clients and partners as they adopt privacy-first data collaboration at scale.”

InfoSum has operated in New Zealand since 2022 and already works with a number of leading brands and media organisations, including McDonald’s, Stuff, NZME and Trade Me. The company has seen strong adoption of its data clean room technology across the region as the industry shifts towards privacy-first, first-party data strategies.