IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts.

Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format.

“YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level of transparency,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.

“YouTube Shorts continues to grow quickly and globally, providing an incredible opportunity for our advertising partners.”