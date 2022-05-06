“I Am In Charge!” Anthony Albanese Cracks It At Journos During A Pressor

“I Am In Charge!” Anthony Albanese Cracks It At Journos During A Pressor
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Labor Leader Anthony Albanese cracked it at journalists this morning at a press conference – honestly, vibes.

Coming off the back of a pretty hectic week Albo was seemingly not in the best mood.

New.com.au reported that Albanese snapped at a press packet and said he was, “in charge” and reminded everyone they had to wait their turn to answer questions.

Later, when a reporter tried to speak over another journalist, Albo bite. back, “No, I am in charge.” Basically, he was in full fed-up teacher mode.

He also didn’t mince his words when discussing the NDIS incident yesterday, “Let me tell you what the NDIS is about. It is not about gotcha questions. What it is about is providing..”

When a journalist tried to cut him off.

Albo retorted, “Hang on. You had your opportunity and now it is my turn to answer. So, just wait.”

Things were so tense, a reporter even mentioned Albo’s grumpiness, they said, “There have been moments during this press conference where you have been clearly agitated. Why are you not able to answer our questions?”

Albo bite. back and said: “Yesterday I gave a 30-minute speech 30-minute speech to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of 130 business leaders. I haven’t got a question about it here this morning. 

Anthony Albanese

