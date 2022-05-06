David Speers & Anthony Albanese’s Tense Q&A Showdown Goes Viral

David Speers & Anthony Albanese’s Tense Q&A Showdown Goes Viral
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Q&A host David Speers was trending on Twitter last night for constantly interrupting Labor Leader Anthony Albanese.

Albanese appeared on the show and things got tense, to say the least. Speers interrupted Albanese numerous times and didn’t go easy on him.

A standout moment was when Speers asked Albanese about his six-point plan and said: “You did say earlier in the campaign when you stumbled you would own it. Was that another mistake today?”

Albanese retorted, “No, it wasn’t, David. No, it wasn’t. It was, one of the things that put people off politics, I think, is the sort of gotcha game-playing.”

Of course, for some context, it’s worth noting that before his time at ABC. Speers was the editor at Sky News Australia. So there’s an assumption that he might be a liberal voter but that’s never been confirmed.

Twitter erupted over the episode, and even former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd weighed in.

Honestly, here at B&T, we can’t wait for this election to finally be called.

