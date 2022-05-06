David Speers & Anthony Albanese’s Tense Q&A Showdown Goes Viral

Q&A host David Speers was trending on Twitter last night for constantly interrupting Labor Leader Anthony Albanese.

Albanese appeared on the show and things got tense, to say the least. Speers interrupted Albanese numerous times and didn’t go easy on him.

A standout moment was when Speers asked Albanese about his six-point plan and said: “You did say earlier in the campaign when you stumbled you would own it. Was that another mistake today?”

Albanese retorted, “No, it wasn’t, David. No, it wasn’t. It was, one of the things that put people off politics, I think, is the sort of gotcha game-playing.”

Of course, for some context, it’s worth noting that before his time at ABC. Speers was the editor at Sky News Australia. So there’s an assumption that he might be a liberal voter but that’s never been confirmed.

Twitter erupted over the episode, and even former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd weighed in.

Sorry but I’ve just tuned in to the last 5 minutes of @QandA … Has @David_Speers allowed @AlboMP to finish a sentence tonight??#qanda #auspol — AlexGiur (@AlexGiurt) May 5, 2022

Calling it: Albo won the debate against David Speers. #qanda — Keir Paterson (@Keir4Melbourne) May 5, 2022

Please please @David_Speers can you stop interrupting. Your interview with Anthony Albanese last night was appalling. You wouldn’t let him answer. Really it’s very rude and frankly it’s bullying. — Robyn (@robynbryant33) May 5, 2022

Why is every on screen tweet on #Qanda negative, every question terrible and David Speers so hostile tonight? Oh, that’s right. Albanese is on tonight. #ausvotes — Eddy Jokovich (@EddyJokovich) May 5, 2022

David Speers came to the ABC from Murdoch’s Sky. David Speers still sounds like he is working for Murdoch’s Sky. Zero scrutiny of Morrison’s Liberals. Maximum attack on Labor. — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) May 5, 2022

