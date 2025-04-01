Hotwire Launches AI Search Capability & AI Lab

Hotwire Global, the global communications and marketing consultancy including Hotwire and ROI∙DNA, has announced the creation of a global AI Innovation Lab with its first product just launched: Hotwire Spark.

This AI-powered tool is designed to monitor, gather insights and suggest strategies to optimise brand discovery and visibility in AI search platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot.

AI search is fundamentally transforming how people discover brands, products, and information online, with traditional search engines, such as Google and Bing, no longer the only — or even the best — way to find online information.

Hotwire Spark was created to address this shift in the way information is being searched and accessed and help businesses thrive in this new environment.

“While 20 years ago, Google redefined what access to information meant, AI search is now a central force in online discovery and is changing everything we have been used to in recent years,” said Edson Porto, senior account director and AI Champion for Hotwire Australia.

“For PR and marketing professionals, Spark provides unprecedented visibility into AI search, enabling teams to identify gaps and opportunities in AI-generated answers.”

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that rely on keyword tracking, backlinks, and page authority, Spark uses semantic search and contextual analysis to reflect how AI engines like ChatGPT and Gemini actually generate responses.

It accounts for variables such as user profiles, query context, and real-time source attribution — factors that make AI search uniquely dynamic and personal. Hotwire Spark also offers visibility by specific LLM and pairs technology with expert support to ensure insights are both accurate and actionable.

“The evolution of our AI Lab to provide expert counsel worldwide and the launch of Hotwire Spark is a critical step in our commitment to embracing emerging technology to drive smarter, faster outcomes for our clients,” said Melissa Cullen, managing director at Hotwire Australia.

“With proprietary tools like Spark and dedicated leads across markets, the AI Lab allows us to provide an extended level of consultancy, moving faster to develop tailored AI-powered solutions that help clients run more efficient communication and marketing campaigns at scale,” said Cullen.