“Hold My Beer!” Baseball Fan Wears Entire Cup In Damp Failed Foul Ball Catch

It appears American baseball continues to prove more entertaining in the stands than it does out on the diamond with the latest fan calamity arriving overnight.

Last week B&T brought you the news of a baseball fan taking a screamer while bottle feeding his baby in a harness. Re-live all the action HERE.

And news from the stands just gets hotter, after a female fan wore a full cup of beer live on TV after her male friend attempted to catch a foul ball that sky-balled into the bleachers.

The action happened at a game on Monday between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland A’s.

The couple – both wearing Oakland shirts – not only had to contend with a downed beer, a soaking and a drenched nachos, but also the ignominy of their team ultimately going down 7-3.

Watch the clanger, which has since racked up two million views, below:

Go to a baseball game they said, it’ll be fun 🙃 (via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/mKjMjF4G7p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2022

Judging by social media feedback, opposition supporters from rival team Cleveland revelled in the drenching.

“Perfect excuse to get her a Guardians jersey,” one penned.

Another added: “Should have worn a Guardians jersey. Karma.”

While another penned: “Man spilled his beer, dropped the ball, AND he paid money to go to a Cleveland game. What a terrible day.”

While others were far more concerned about the wet nachos.

“After further review, beer did not make excessive contact with nachos. Still good,” one Twitter user said.

“I’m still eating the nachos,” another commented.