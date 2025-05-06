NewsletterPartner Content

From Video Production To Long-Form Branded Content: A Northern Beaches Rebrand Story

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
4 Min Read
Alvaro Del Campo and Nick Lorentzen.
Alvaro Del Campo and Nick Lorentzen.

Following a recent rebrand, QC is stepping into the world of narrative and branded content, building on nearly two decades of commercial expertise.

With a slate of original projects in development -including The Vegetable Plot, an animated children’s series; The Moving Story of Captain Cook, a web comedy hosted by Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson and featuring John Safran; and a feature-length biopic on the infamous Madame Lash, the team is expanding their creative footprint while staying true to their roots: compelling storytelling, smart production, and seamless execution.

QC was originally founded in 2006 as quickclips, Australia’s first dedicated online video production company. One of their earliest breakthroughs came when they were commissioned by Google to produce the official launch video for YouTube in Australia. From then on, they became a go-to production partner for blue-chip brands, government agencies, SMEs, and creative agencies, delivering hundreds of projects that blend craft with strategy.

Over the years, they grew beyond video, developing a full suite of creative services while maintaining a nimble, client-first approach. Their reputation was built on consistency: high-quality work, delivered on time and on budget. That consistency earned them the trust of agency partners and clients alike, relationships that continue today.

The pandemic marked a turning point. QC’s core management team relocated from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to the Northern Beaches of Cairns, trading city traffic for tropical vibes but not slowing down. From their new base, they continue to serve clients across Australia and internationally, powered by a distributed network of trusted collaborators.

With the move came a fresh identity, QC, and the launch of a sister company focused on long-form branded content and narrative storytelling, with support from Screen Queensland. The company’s leadership brings together a combination of creative and strategic minds:

Alvaro del Campo, a documentary filmmaker with a ‘think outside the square’ mindset.

Natalie Lorentzen, an art director with a Masters in Interactive Multimedia and a thriving art studio in Palm Cove.

Nick Lorentzen, a business strategist with decades of experience leading international organizations, now channelling that insight into creative operations.

Together, they’ve created a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and commitment to excellence without taking themselves too seriously. Their work has been recognised with two International Communicator Awards and countless repeat clients.

QC has also been a sponsor of the Cairns Crocodiles from day one, with B&T having the pleasure of working with them on the daily wrap-up videos at every event.

While they’re not behind the hat activation this year, you’ll still find them in the thick of it –likely at the bar!

Whether you’re a creative looking for a clever collaborator or a brand ready to make something that lasts longer than a campaign cycle, QC is a team worth knowing, so stop by and say hi!

Related posts:

  1. Hearts & Science Appoints Peita Pacey As Chief Strategy & Behaviour Change Officer
  2. Sydney Writers’ Festival Unveils New Partnerships & Multilingual Sessions To Enhance ‘Togetherness’ In ‘Polarised’ World
  3. Australia’s Social Media Ban Crosses The Ditch: New Zealand Proposes Ban For Kids Under 16
  4. Cocogun Fights AI-Generated Writing With New Punctuation Mark: The Am Dash
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Brissie Creative Agency Group Media8 Faces ATO Liquidation Bid
Gavin Seewooruttun.
Publicis Sapient Welcomes Gavin Seewooruttun As Data & AI Lead Australia
Aussies Encouraged “Fly It Forward” & Help The Flying Doctor Soar This Matched Giving Day
DDB Group Melbourne & Crikey Probed Political Party Loopholes Through ‘Crikey for PM’ Campaign
Register Lost your password?