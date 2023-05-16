Flybuys & InfoSum Partner On First-Party Data Matching

Flybuys has developed a system in partnership with InfoSum to allow advertisers to securely and instantly match their first-party data against Flybuys’ first-party data in a privacy-first and cookie-less manner.

The partnership will allow advertisers to unlock rich customer insights to power more personalised shopper experiences and enable accurate measurement of campaign effectiveness.

By removing barriers to collaboration, Flybuys can maximise the performance of its data-driven strategies with complete end-to-end protection and without exposing the personal information of its members to advertisers.

Christopher Scudder, head of sales at Unpacked by Flybuys said: “We are thrilled for the opportunities our partnership with InfoSum will bring, to grow our first-party data collaboration capabilities and the ability to offer these data services in a privacy-first and cookieless manner to our clients. We are confident InfoSum’s new and unique data clean room technology, will allow us to meet our data collaboration requirements.”

Richard Knott, general manager, Australia & New Zealand, InfoSum, said, “The addition of Flybuys expansive first-party data into our data clean room ecosystem will enable advertisers to drive better marketing outcomes through fast and frictionless data matching, in a privacy-first environment. As we witness the growth of data clean rooms to power first-party data collaboration whilst prioritising customer privacy, we are excited to be working with one of the largest data-rich organisations here in Australia and play an integral role to drive rich data-driven experiences.”

Global companies who rely on InfoSum include Disney, Experian, Omnicom, Tripadvisor, ITV, CNN, Channel 4, Boots and The Trade Desk.